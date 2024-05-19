Hillary Clinton in Sofia: Women’s Equality Remains the Unfinished Business of the 21st Century
Bulgaria Sends Troops to Support NATO Mission in Kosovo
Bulgaria's Deputy Minister of Defense Radostin Iliev and Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov are scheduled to participate in a formal ceremony tomorrow
Borissov and Fandakova Summoned Over Vitosha Lift Scandal
Boyko Borissov and Yordanka Fandakova have been summoned to attend an extraordinary meeting of the Metropolitan Municipal Council (MMC) on May 23
Pre-Election Nonsense: Socialist Candidate Proposes Bulgaria's Role in EU-Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks
Hristo Prodanov, a candidate deputy from the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), asserts that Bulgaria has the capacity to initiate and facilitate peace talks between the EU, Russia, and Ukraine
Young Bulgarians To The Acting PM: "Just Don't Send Us To Ukraine!"
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has affirmed in an interview with "24 Chasa" that Bulgarian military personnel will not be dispatched to Ukraine in any capacity
Survey Before the Elections in Bulgaria: GERB Leads with 27.5%, "Revival" in Second Place
A survey conducted by the Mediana agency indicates that if elections were held in Bulgaria today, GERB would secure the top position with a significant lead over other parties, garnering 27.5% of the votes from those who plan to participate
Bulgarian President Radev: Victory Over Russia Impossible, Urges End to Ukraine War
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev emphasized the "impossibility of achieving a victory over Russia" and rejected the continuation of the war in Ukraine as a viable option