Hillary Clinton in Sofia: Women’s Equality Remains the Unfinished Business of the 21st Century

Women's rights remain the unfinished business of the 21st century, with a pressing need to support young women in obtaining education and skills to realize their potential. This sentiment was expressed by Hillary Clinton during a special meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) in Sofia, organized by Kiril Domuschiev and Domuschiev Impact. The event, part of CGI's "Road to September" series leading up to the 2024 CGI meeting in New York, aimed to forge new partnerships and action plans.

Clinton highlighted that some individuals resist diversity and equality in both private and public sectors, failing to recognize their benefits. She stressed the significant economic gains from women's participation across all sectors and expressed her delight at being in Sofia again. Globally, women earn about 24% less than men, and one in ten women live in poverty, primarily due to prejudice, Clinton noted.

She praised Bulgaria for its relatively high number of female leaders and thanked the country for its progressive stance on women's equality. Clinton also expressed gratitude to Kiril Domuschiev for his commitment to creating opportunities through Domuschiev Impact.

Kiril Domuschiev, co-founder of Domuschiev Impact and member of the CGI Advisory Board, emphasized the often-overlooked voices of women entrepreneurs, stating that closing the gender gap could boost the global economy by 3 trillion USD. He highlighted the importance of helping women make their voices heard and praised Hillary Clinton's inspiring life journey.

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani, also at the event, remarked on the substantial impact of empowering girls and women on overall prosperity. She underscored the need for economic policies that include women in the workforce to avoid hindering economic growth and called for greater female participation in politics. Osmani advocated for increased investment in women's education and emphasized the importance of justice and rule of law for achieving desired outcomes.

Osmani cited her own country as an example of how economically empowering women benefits society at large. The event gathered global leaders from various sectors to explore ways to advance women's leadership and equitable access to capital, employment, and career advancement.

CGI is a community of established and emerging leaders dedicated to creating and implementing actionable solutions to global challenges. The Sofia meeting, part of the annual "Road to September" gatherings, aimed to build new partnerships and initiatives ahead of the 2024 Annual Meeting in New York.