Russian Army Captures Key Village in Luhansk Region
The village of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region of Ukraine has reportedly been seized by the Russian army
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria's Deputy Minister of Defense Radostin Iliev and Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov are scheduled to participate in a formal ceremony tomorrow
Boyko Borissov and Yordanka Fandakova have been summoned to attend an extraordinary meeting of the Metropolitan Municipal Council (MMC) on May 23
Hristo Prodanov, a candidate deputy from the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), asserts that Bulgaria has the capacity to initiate and facilitate peace talks between the EU, Russia, and Ukraine
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has affirmed in an interview with "24 Chasa" that Bulgarian military personnel will not be dispatched to Ukraine in any capacity
A survey conducted by the Mediana agency indicates that if elections were held in Bulgaria today, GERB would secure the top position with a significant lead over other parties, garnering 27.5% of the votes from those who plan to participate
Women's rights remain the unfinished business of the 21st century, with a pressing need to support young women in obtaining education and skills to realize their potential
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU