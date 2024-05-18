Intense Clashes in Northern Gaza Refugee Camp

Intense clashes are taking place in a refugee camp in northern Gaza. According to Reuters, this marks the most severe fighting between the Israeli army and Hamas fighters since Israeli forces re-entered the area about a week ago.

Meanwhile, aid is arriving in Gaza through a newly constructed American jetty. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is set to visit Saudi Arabia today and Israel tomorrow to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The primary focus of these discussions will be achieving lasting peace and security in the region. Sullivan will advocate for the war in Gaza to be conducted with more precision strikes rather than ground offensives.

