Intense Clashes in Northern Gaza Refugee Camp

Intense clashes are taking place in a refugee camp in northern Gaza. According to Reuters, this marks the most severe fighting between the Israeli army and Hamas fighters since Israeli forces re-entered the area about a week ago.
Meanwhile, aid is arriving in Gaza through a newly constructed American jetty. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is set to visit Saudi Arabia today and Israel tomorrow to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The primary focus of these discussions will be achieving lasting peace and security in the region. Sullivan will advocate for the war in Gaza to be conducted with more precision strikes rather than ground offensives.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has emphasized the critical importance of the battle for Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip for Israel, which has been engaged in a war against Hamas for over seven months
Israeli airstrikes targeted areas in Rafah on Thursday, as reported by Palestinian residents, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed US President Joe Biden's warning of withholding weapons from Israel if it attacks the southern Gaza city
The White House has issued a statement affirming President Joe Biden's commitment to maintaining cooperation with Israel until the complete eradication of the radical Palestinian group Hamas from the Gaza Strip
In a significant development that underscores growing tensions in the Middle East, President Joe Biden has issued a stern warning to Israel, announcing the halt of certain weapons deliveries if a military operation proceeds in the Palestinian territory of
