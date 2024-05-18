Bulgaria Among Nine EU States Not Signing LGBTQ+ Rights Declaration

Bulgaria is one of the nine EU member states that did not sign a declaration supporting the advancement of LGBTQ+ rights in Europe. This was confirmed by David Jordens, spokesperson for the informal councils under Belgium's rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, in response to an inquiry by the publication Club Z.

In addition to Bulgaria, the declaration was not signed by Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Romania, Lithuania, Latvia, Croatia, and Italy. Notably, only one of these countries is not from the former socialist bloc.

David Jordens mentioned that these countries can sign the declaration later, and it is expected that most will eventually do so.

The Belgian Presidency hosted a high-level conference in Brussels focused on the LGBTQ+ community, titled "Pride Alliances and Policy: Towards a Union of Equality" held on the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Transphobia, and Intersexophobia.

Participants noted an increase in violence against the LGBTQ+ community in Europe. A study revealed that people with non-traditional sexual orientations, particularly the young, transgender, and intersex individuals, face growing harassment and violence.

EU member states were called upon to strengthen legal protections and uphold the fundamental rights of LGBTQ+ individuals. This includes ensuring non-discrimination based on gender identity, sexual characteristics, and sexual orientation, as well as providing legal status to homosexual couples in accordance with EU Court of Justice rulings.