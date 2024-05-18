Bulgaria Among Nine EU States Not Signing LGBTQ+ Rights Declaration

Society | May 18, 2024, Saturday // 08:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Among Nine EU States Not Signing LGBTQ+ Rights Declaration @Pixabay

Bulgaria is one of the nine EU member states that did not sign a declaration supporting the advancement of LGBTQ+ rights in Europe. This was confirmed by David Jordens, spokesperson for the informal councils under Belgium's rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, in response to an inquiry by the publication Club Z.

In addition to Bulgaria, the declaration was not signed by Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Romania, Lithuania, Latvia, Croatia, and Italy. Notably, only one of these countries is not from the former socialist bloc.

David Jordens mentioned that these countries can sign the declaration later, and it is expected that most will eventually do so.

The Belgian Presidency hosted a high-level conference in Brussels focused on the LGBTQ+ community, titled "Pride Alliances and Policy: Towards a Union of Equality" held on the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Transphobia, and Intersexophobia.

Participants noted an increase in violence against the LGBTQ+ community in Europe. A study revealed that people with non-traditional sexual orientations, particularly the young, transgender, and intersex individuals, face growing harassment and violence.

EU member states were called upon to strengthen legal protections and uphold the fundamental rights of LGBTQ+ individuals. This includes ensuring non-discrimination based on gender identity, sexual characteristics, and sexual orientation, as well as providing legal status to homosexual couples in accordance with EU Court of Justice rulings.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: LGBTQ, rights, Bulgaria, europe

Related Articles:

EU Population Trends: Bulgaria Sees Largest Decrease

|

Bulgaria's President Warns Against North Macedonia's Violation of Prespa Agreement

|

What Do You Celebrate on May 9th? Our Readers Have Spoken

|

Economic Update: EU Inflation Holds Steady, Bulgaria Sees Decrease

|

Bulgarian Government Labeled "Ruling Regime" by Russian Foreign Ministry

|

Bulgaria Lags Behind in E-Business Software Adoption Across EU

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

EU Population Trends: Bulgaria Sees Largest Decrease

As of January 1, 2023, the European Union (EU) has a population of 448.8 million people. Germany is the most populous EU country, with 84.4 million residents (19% of the EU total),

Society | May 18, 2024, Saturday // 09:15

Weather in Bulgaria over the Weekend: Calm and Sunny, Rain Expected in the Evening

On May 18, expect sunny weather with cumulus clouds forming after noon, leading to isolated rain showers in mountainous regions

Society » Environment | May 17, 2024, Friday // 20:07

Bulgaria's "Struma" Highway Introduces Helipad for Emergency Medical Assistance

The Ministry of Transport announced that the Civil Aviation Administration General Directorate has officially registered the eighth site designated for emergency medical assistance by air in Bulgaria

Society | May 17, 2024, Friday // 10:48

Over 60 Bulgarian Museums and Galleries to Participate in European Night of Museums

Over 60 museums and galleries across 25 regions in Bulgaria are taking part in the Night of Museums initiative

Society » Culture | May 17, 2024, Friday // 09:23

Fatal Crash Involving Kiril Petkov's Security Car Leaves One Dead, Woman Critical

In the Varna "St. Anna" hospital, medical staff are fighting for the life of a woman seriously injured in an accident near Aksakovo

Society » Incidents | May 17, 2024, Friday // 09:07

Bulgarian Institute Receives $1 Million Grant from Google for Scholarships

Google has allocated 1 million dollars in scholarships for young scientists working at the Bulgarian Institute for Computer Sciences, Artificial Intelligence, and Technologies

Society » Education | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 16:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria