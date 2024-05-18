Bulgaria Among Nine EU States Not Signing LGBTQ+ Rights Declaration
EU Population Trends: Bulgaria Sees Largest Decrease
As of January 1, 2023, the European Union (EU) has a population of 448.8 million people. Germany is the most populous EU country, with 84.4 million residents (19% of the EU total),
Weather in Bulgaria over the Weekend: Calm and Sunny, Rain Expected in the Evening
On May 18, expect sunny weather with cumulus clouds forming after noon, leading to isolated rain showers in mountainous regions
Bulgaria's "Struma" Highway Introduces Helipad for Emergency Medical Assistance
The Ministry of Transport announced that the Civil Aviation Administration General Directorate has officially registered the eighth site designated for emergency medical assistance by air in Bulgaria
Over 60 Bulgarian Museums and Galleries to Participate in European Night of Museums
Over 60 museums and galleries across 25 regions in Bulgaria are taking part in the Night of Museums initiative
Fatal Crash Involving Kiril Petkov's Security Car Leaves One Dead, Woman Critical
In the Varna "St. Anna" hospital, medical staff are fighting for the life of a woman seriously injured in an accident near Aksakovo
Bulgarian Institute Receives $1 Million Grant from Google for Scholarships
Google has allocated 1 million dollars in scholarships for young scientists working at the Bulgarian Institute for Computer Sciences, Artificial Intelligence, and Technologies