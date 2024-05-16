Weather in Bulgaria over the Weekend: Calm and Sunny, Rain Expected in the Evening

Weather Forecast in Bulgaria: Continued Rain and Cool Temperatures Until End of May
According to Assistant Professor Anastasia Stoycheva, PhD, the Director of the Department "Forecasts" at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology
Today, several regions in the country are facing adverse weather conditions once again
Today, heavy rainfall is expected in several regions, including Sofia-city, as a yellow weather warning has been issued
On May 13th, the weather is expected to be predominantly cloudy across the country
A potent geomagnetic storm, the most formidable in two decades, has struck, instigated by successive coronal mass ejections from the Sun
On May 11, the weather is expected to be predominantly sunny, with heavier cloud cover anticipated in the East and South during the morning hours
