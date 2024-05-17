Bulgaria's President Warns Against North Macedonia's Violation of Prespa Agreement
Bulgaria Ventures into Kamikaze Drones Production: A Game Changer in Military Technology
Bulgaria is embarking on the production of kamikaze drones, which will be priced at BGN 2,000 each and have the capability to destroy tanks valued at 10-15 million euros
NGOs Condemn Meeting with Sanctioned Bulgarian Politician: A Challenge to European Values
A recent meeting between (co)chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), Delyan Peevski, and European ambassadors has sparked strong criticism from five civil organizations in Bulgaria
NATO Secretary General Expected in Bulgaria This Month
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is anticipated to visit Bulgaria to attend the NATO Parliamentary Assembly
Majority of Young Bulgarians Express Intent to Vote in European Elections
According to data from a Eurobarometer survey cited by the media, a majority of young Bulgarians (54 percent) indicate their intention to participate in the upcoming European Parliament elections scheduled for June 9
Bulgaria: "Revival" Party Halts Ukrainian Delegation Visit to Belene NPP
During the election campaign, members and candidate MPs of the pro-Russian political party "Revival" obstructed and physically prevented specialists from the Ukrainian nuclear power plant operator "Energoatom"
Bulgarian President Approves Gambling Law Amendments: Ban on Media Advertising
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has decided not to veto the proposed amendments to the Gambling Law, which include a prohibition on gambling advertisements in the media