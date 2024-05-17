Ukraine Allows Prisoner Mobilization

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has enacted a law that permits the mobilization of certain categories of prisoners into the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada on its official website.

On May 17, with the president's signature, several laws were amended, including the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code. The changes allow for the "conditional early release of individuals from serving their sentences in exchange for their direct participation in the defense of the country, as well as the protection of its independence and territorial integrity."

A similar regulation has been in place in Russia for the past year and a half, where the promise of freedom has led Moscow to send tens of thousands of prisoners to the front lines.

The Ukrainian law regarding the mobilization of prisoners was passed by the Verkhovna Rada on May 8, with 279 deputies voting in favor.

The legislation specifies that individuals convicted of serious crimes such as premeditated murder, rape, and sexual violence cannot be mobilized. Additionally, those convicted of crimes against national security foundations are excluded.

These prisoners will be assigned to special assault units within the Ukrainian Armed Forces.