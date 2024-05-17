Putin Justifies Offensive in Kharkiv, Blames Ukrainian Strikes on Belgorod

World » UKRAINE | May 17, 2024, Friday // 15:26
Bulgaria: Putin Justifies Offensive in Kharkiv, Blames Ukrainian Strikes on Belgorod

The offensive in northeastern Ukraine is a response to Ukrainian strikes in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during his visit to China, according to world news agencies.

Putin assured that Moscow currently has no plans to capture the major Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

"I publicly stated that if this continues, we would be forced to create buffer zones for security, a sanitary zone. And that is what we are doing," Putin said during a press conference in Harbin, China.

He added, "What is happening in the direction of Kharkiv is their (Ukrainians') mistake because they bombed and continue to bomb residential areas in Russian border territories, including Belgorod," as reported by AFP.

Belgorod Oblast and its capital city face almost daily strikes and drone attacks. Kyiv claims it is responding to Russian bombing of Ukraine.

Putin confirmed that Russian forces, which began a surprise offensive in northern Ukraine on May 10, are advancing daily in the Kharkiv region as planned, according to AFP.

This offensive has expanded the front at a time when Ukrainian forces are on the defensive in eastern and southern Ukraine due to shortages of personnel and ammunition. AFP notes that Moscow achieved its most significant territorial gains since late 2022 during this surprise offensive, compelling Kyiv to redeploy reinforcements from other frontline areas.

Regarding negotiations with Ukraine, Putin said that if Ukraine does not want to negotiate, it should not, according to TASS.

"There is no subjunctive in politics. 'If?' - We won't go on, you know what would happen in other cases. But there is no 'if,' they don't invite us. Moreover, they say they don't see us there. If they don't see us, they don't see us," Putin responded to a question about participating in the Ukraine conference in Switzerland.

He also advocated for strengthening the emerging multipolar world.

"Of course, it is necessary to strengthen the emerging multipolar world," Putin said, emphasizing that this new order is taking shape. "Everyone perfectly understands this, they are aware of it," he told the Russian journalists accompanying him on the trip.

"It is important that those who try to maintain their monopoly on decision-making in the world realize this and ensure that this process is natural, peaceful, and conflict-free," Putin added.

Putin criticized the US-imposed tariffs on Chinese electric cars, calling it very unfair competition, Reuters reported. He argued that this was done because Chinese electric cars are superior.

This week, Washington increased tariffs on 18 billion USD worth of Chinese goods, including electric cars, batteries, semiconductors, steel, aluminum, critical materials, solar cells, and medical products. Additionally, the tariffs on over 300 billion USD worth of goods imposed during Trump's administration were maintained.

Putin also mentioned that US sanctions are undermining confidence in the dollar, according to Reuters.

The Russian president noted that Russian and Chinese satellite systems complement each other and can exchange information, which aids in transportation, reduces service costs, and saves energy.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Putin, Ukraine, Russian, Kharkiv

Related Articles:

Ukraine Allows Prisoner Mobilization

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has enacted a law that permits the mobilization of certain categories of prisoners into the Armed Forces of Ukraine

World » Ukraine | May 17, 2024, Friday // 16:30

Bulgarian Government Labeled "Ruling Regime" by Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry has referred to the Bulgarian government as a "ruling regime," criticizing its handling of Victory Day commemorations and Europe Day events

World » Russia | May 17, 2024, Friday // 13:40

Revealing the Fallout: Satellite Images Show Destruction at Belbek Airport in Crimea

OSINT researcher Christiaan Triebert has recently released highly detailed satellite images of Belbek airport following the Ukrainian attack on the night of May 15

World » Ukraine | May 17, 2024, Friday // 12:53

G7 to Back EU Plan Utilizing Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

According to an official from the Italian Ministry of Finance, finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) nations, scheduled to meet in Italy next week, are set to endorse a European Union proposal

World » EU | May 17, 2024, Friday // 10:55

Putin Praises Russian-Chinese Brotherhood on China Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the enduring bond between Russia and China during the final day of his two-day visit to China

World » Russia | May 17, 2024, Friday // 10:50

Longest Air Alert of the War in Kharkiv as Russian Offensive and Drone Attacks Intensify

For 16 hours, the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv remained under air alert, the longest duration since the war began

World » Ukraine | May 17, 2024, Friday // 09:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukraine Allows Prisoner Mobilization

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has enacted a law that permits the mobilization of certain categories of prisoners into the Armed Forces of Ukraine

World » Ukraine | May 17, 2024, Friday // 16:30

Revealing the Fallout: Satellite Images Show Destruction at Belbek Airport in Crimea

OSINT researcher Christiaan Triebert has recently released highly detailed satellite images of Belbek airport following the Ukrainian attack on the night of May 15

World » Ukraine | May 17, 2024, Friday // 12:53

Longest Air Alert of the War in Kharkiv as Russian Offensive and Drone Attacks Intensify

For 16 hours, the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv remained under air alert, the longest duration since the war began

World » Ukraine | May 17, 2024, Friday // 09:14

Developments in Kharkiv: Russians Claim Advances in Lyptsi and Volchansk

Russian forces are reportedly making advances towards the Ukrainian village of Lyptsi near Kharkiv

World » Ukraine | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 13:49

US Announces $2 Billion Military Aid Boost for Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in Kyiv that the United States will provide Ukraine with an additional 2 billion USD in military aid

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 14:54

Blinken's Bizarre Guitar Performance in Kyiv Amidst Destructive Russian Offensive

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an appearance at a bar in Kyiv, Ukraine, where he joined members of a Ukrainian rock band in playing the song "Rockin' in the Free World" on guitar

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 12:32
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria