The Russian Foreign Ministry has referred to the Bulgarian government as a "ruling regime," criticizing its handling of Victory Day commemorations and Europe Day events. In a statement released by the ministry's spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, concerns were raised about Bulgaria's purported attempts to overshadow Victory Day with Europe Day celebrations, thereby neglecting its "obligations" to preserve cultural and memorial sites.

Throughout the statement, the term "regime" was consistently employed in reference to the Bulgarian authorities, mirroring Moscow's frequent characterization of Ukraine's government as the "Kyiv regime." More importantly, the term "government" was notably absent from the discourse.

Zakharova highlighted Russia's recognition of Bulgaria's anti-fascist tradition, despite what was described as a "rewriting of history" by the current Bulgarian leadership. The statement also referenced commemorative events organized by the Russian Embassy and allied organizations, which purportedly drew participation from hundreds of citizens across multiple cities.

Additionally, concerns were raised about acts of vandalism targeting monuments to World War II heroes in Bulgaria, with the implication that the perpetrators would not face consequences under the current leadership. The statement concluded by asserting that the Bulgarian government's actions did not reflect the sentiments of the populace, emphasizing the importance of preserving historical memory.

Zakharova reiterated Russia's commitment to preserving historical monuments and commemorating the sacrifices made during World War II. She emphasized the role of concerned citizens, diplomatic efforts, and patriotic actions in safeguarding historical memory, particularly in the face of what was portrayed as attempts to rewrite history and desecrate monuments.

Furthermore, Zakharova portrayed Bulgaria as isolated in its struggle against monument vandalism, contrasting it with the support received from other former Soviet republics.