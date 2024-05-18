Bulgarian Government Labeled "Ruling Regime" by Russian Foreign Ministry

EU Population Trends: Bulgaria Sees Largest Decrease
As of January 1, 2023, the European Union (EU) has a population of 448.8 million people. Germany is the most populous EU country, with 84.4 million residents (19% of the EU total),
Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the enduring bond between Russia and China during the final day of his two-day visit to China
In response to Downing Street's accusation of sponsoring espionage and hacking attacks on British officials, Russia has expelled Britain's military attaché in Moscow
During a meeting in Beijing, Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin hailed the relationship between China and Russia as a stabilizing influence amidst global turmoil
The Kremlin has published a decree stating that Nikolai Patrushev, who was previously ousted as Vladimir Putin's security chief, will now serve as an aide to the Russian president
Lieutenant General Yuri Kuznetsov, who serves as the head of the Main Personnel Directorate within the Russian Ministry of Defense, has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in a criminal offense
The White House press office announced that US President Joe Biden has enacted legislation prohibiting the importation of enriched uranium from Russia into the United States
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU