OSINT researcher Christiaan Triebert has recently released highly detailed satellite images of Belbek airport following the Ukrainian attack on the night of May 15. These images represent the highest quality available to date and provide significant insight into the aftermath of the assault. Previous photos circulating on the internet depicted minimal damage.

The new satellite images reveal the extent of destruction, showcasing the burnt remains of two MiG-31 "Foxhound" interceptors and an almost entirely destroyed MiG-29. Additionally, it is suspected that a Russian aircraft belonging to the Su-27 family suffered damage in the attack.

On @Maxar imagery, two MiG-31s and one Su-27 have been completely destroyed, and a MiG-29 damaged, at the Russian Air Force's Belbek Airbase in occupied Crimea. A fuel storage near the main airbase runway was also destroyed, and debris continued to burn in the aftermath. https://t.co/ZWflMYUFVw pic.twitter.com/80N56MRP2h — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) May 16, 2024

These destroyed aircraft, developed during the Soviet era, hold strategic importance. The MiG-31 serves as the basis for carrying the X-47M2 "Kinzhal" missiles, which Moscow propagates as "hypersonic" weaponry. Such aircraft are relatively scarce within the Russian Federation.

Regarding the MiG-29, it is likely no longer utilized for combat purposes, with its functions transferred to newer fighters like the Su-35S, Su-30SM, Su-30M2, and others in the Su family.

Despite official claims by the occupation authorities in Crimea that all Ukrainian missiles were intercepted by the air defense system, explosions were reported at Belbek military airport on May 15. Western media outlets suggested that Ukraine may have utilized ATACMS missiles acquired from the US in the attack.

Telegram photos also surfaced, indicating damage to components of the advanced Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile system at Belbek.