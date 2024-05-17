Revealing the Fallout: Satellite Images Show Destruction at Belbek Airport in Crimea

Ukraine Allows Prisoner Mobilization
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has enacted a law that permits the mobilization of certain categories of prisoners into the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The offensive in northeastern Ukraine is a response to Ukrainian strikes in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during his visit to China
For 16 hours, the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv remained under air alert, the longest duration since the war began
Russian forces are reportedly making advances towards the Ukrainian village of Lyptsi near Kharkiv
Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in Kyiv that the United States will provide Ukraine with an additional 2 billion USD in military aid
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an appearance at a bar in Kyiv, Ukraine, where he joined members of a Ukrainian rock band in playing the song "Rockin' in the Free World" on guitar
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU