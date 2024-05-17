Revealing the Fallout: Satellite Images Show Destruction at Belbek Airport in Crimea

World » UKRAINE | May 17, 2024, Friday // 12:53
Bulgaria: Revealing the Fallout: Satellite Images Show Destruction at Belbek Airport in Crimea

OSINT researcher Christiaan Triebert has recently released highly detailed satellite images of Belbek airport following the Ukrainian attack on the night of May 15. These images represent the highest quality available to date and provide significant insight into the aftermath of the assault. Previous photos circulating on the internet depicted minimal damage.

The new satellite images reveal the extent of destruction, showcasing the burnt remains of two MiG-31 "Foxhound" interceptors and an almost entirely destroyed MiG-29. Additionally, it is suspected that a Russian aircraft belonging to the Su-27 family suffered damage in the attack.

These destroyed aircraft, developed during the Soviet era, hold strategic importance. The MiG-31 serves as the basis for carrying the X-47M2 "Kinzhal" missiles, which Moscow propagates as "hypersonic" weaponry. Such aircraft are relatively scarce within the Russian Federation.

Regarding the MiG-29, it is likely no longer utilized for combat purposes, with its functions transferred to newer fighters like the Su-35S, Su-30SM, Su-30M2, and others in the Su family.

Despite official claims by the occupation authorities in Crimea that all Ukrainian missiles were intercepted by the air defense system, explosions were reported at Belbek military airport on May 15. Western media outlets suggested that Ukraine may have utilized ATACMS missiles acquired from the US in the attack.

Telegram photos also surfaced, indicating damage to components of the advanced Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile system at Belbek.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Belbek, MiG, Russian, Ukraine

Related Articles:

Ukraine Allows Prisoner Mobilization

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has enacted a law that permits the mobilization of certain categories of prisoners into the Armed Forces of Ukraine

World » Ukraine | May 17, 2024, Friday // 16:30

Putin Justifies Offensive in Kharkiv, Blames Ukrainian Strikes on Belgorod

The offensive in northeastern Ukraine is a response to Ukrainian strikes in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during his visit to China

World » Ukraine | May 17, 2024, Friday // 15:26

Bulgarian Government Labeled "Ruling Regime" by Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry has referred to the Bulgarian government as a "ruling regime," criticizing its handling of Victory Day commemorations and Europe Day events

World » Russia | May 17, 2024, Friday // 13:40

G7 to Back EU Plan Utilizing Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

According to an official from the Italian Ministry of Finance, finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) nations, scheduled to meet in Italy next week, are set to endorse a European Union proposal

World » EU | May 17, 2024, Friday // 10:55

Longest Air Alert of the War in Kharkiv as Russian Offensive and Drone Attacks Intensify

For 16 hours, the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv remained under air alert, the longest duration since the war began

World » Ukraine | May 17, 2024, Friday // 09:14

Developments in Kharkiv: Russians Claim Advances in Lyptsi and Volchansk

Russian forces are reportedly making advances towards the Ukrainian village of Lyptsi near Kharkiv

World » Ukraine | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 13:49
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukraine Allows Prisoner Mobilization

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has enacted a law that permits the mobilization of certain categories of prisoners into the Armed Forces of Ukraine

World » Ukraine | May 17, 2024, Friday // 16:30

Putin Justifies Offensive in Kharkiv, Blames Ukrainian Strikes on Belgorod

The offensive in northeastern Ukraine is a response to Ukrainian strikes in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during his visit to China

World » Ukraine | May 17, 2024, Friday // 15:26

Longest Air Alert of the War in Kharkiv as Russian Offensive and Drone Attacks Intensify

For 16 hours, the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv remained under air alert, the longest duration since the war began

World » Ukraine | May 17, 2024, Friday // 09:14

Developments in Kharkiv: Russians Claim Advances in Lyptsi and Volchansk

Russian forces are reportedly making advances towards the Ukrainian village of Lyptsi near Kharkiv

World » Ukraine | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 13:49

US Announces $2 Billion Military Aid Boost for Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in Kyiv that the United States will provide Ukraine with an additional 2 billion USD in military aid

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 14:54

Blinken's Bizarre Guitar Performance in Kyiv Amidst Destructive Russian Offensive

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an appearance at a bar in Kyiv, Ukraine, where he joined members of a Ukrainian rock band in playing the song "Rockin' in the Free World" on guitar

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 12:32
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria