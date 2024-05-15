End of an Era: Simeonovo Lift on Vitosha Mountain in Sofia Ceases Operations Forever
French President Macron Recommends Varna as a Must-Visit Destination
French President Emmanuel Macron has designated Varna as one of his favored travel destination
Wizz Air Introduces New Varna to London Gatwick Route
"Wizz Air" has unveiled a fresh route from Varna to London Gatwick Airport, marking an expansion in its flight offerings
Pristine Bulgarian Coastline: 23 Beaches Receive 'Blue Flag' Honors
The "Blue Flag" program's international jury has recognized the excellence of 23 Bulgarian beaches and the Marina "Dinevi" by awarding them with the prestigious certificate
Bulgaria's Seaside Struggle: Shortage of Lifeguards and Medics Threatens Summer Season
The seaside resorts of Bulgaria are facing an urgent shortage of lifeguards and medical personnel, exacerbated by new regulations mandating a higher presence of medical specialists at rescue stations
Ryanair Expands Operations from Bulgaria with 5 New Destinations
Ryanair has announced plans to base its fourth aircraft at Sofia Airport and introduce flights to five new destinations this summer season
Wizz Air is Expanding its Holiday Network from Bulgaria with a New Route: From Sofia to Heraklion
Passengers can now book tickets for attractions, museums, tours, sports matches, live events and theater performances through the Wizz Air website and app