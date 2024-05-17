Bulgaria Lags Behind in E-Business Software Adoption Across EU

Business | May 17, 2024, Friday // 12:10
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Lags Behind in E-Business Software Adoption Across EU

In 2023, the adoption of electronic business applications among enterprises in the EU varied considerably based on their size. These applications, which include enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), and business intelligence software (BI), are crucial for managing resources, customer information, and data analysis.

Eurostat data revealed that, on average, half of the enterprises in the EU utilized e-business software. Among the member states, Denmark, Finland, and Belgium had the highest adoption rates, with 74%, 71%, and 67% of enterprises respectively employing such applications.

Conversely, Romania and Bulgaria ranked at the bottom of the statistics, with only 24% and 26% of their enterprises utilizing e-business software in 2023.

The usage of enterprise resource management software varied significantly across different sizes of enterprises, with an average of 38% for small businesses and 86% for large enterprises. This indicates a substantial disparity of 48 percentage points between the two ends of the spectrum.

Similarly, the adoption rates for data analysis software ranged from 11% for small enterprises to 63% for large enterprises. Meanwhile, the usage of customer information software spanned from 22% among small companies to 61% among large corporations, according to Eurostat data.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: business, Bulgaria, EU, software

Related Articles:

EU Population Trends: Bulgaria Sees Largest Decrease

As of January 1, 2023, the European Union (EU) has a population of 448.8 million people. Germany is the most populous EU country, with 84.4 million residents (19% of the EU total),

Society | May 18, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Among Nine EU States Not Signing LGBTQ+ Rights Declaration

Bulgaria is one of the nine EU member states that did not sign a declaration supporting the advancement of LGBTQ+ rights in Europe

Society | May 18, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria's President Warns Against North Macedonia's Violation of Prespa Agreement

Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev expressed concern over the recent actions and rhetoric of politicians in North Macedonia, emphasizing the need to move beyond the election campaign phase

Politics | May 17, 2024, Friday // 17:01

Economic Update: EU Inflation Holds Steady, Bulgaria Sees Decrease

In April, inflation across the European Union remained steady, with both the EU and the Eurozone recording a rate of 2.6% and 2.4%, respectively, according to data from Eurostat, the official statistics agency of the EU

Business » Finance | May 17, 2024, Friday // 13:42

Bulgarian Government Labeled "Ruling Regime" by Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry has referred to the Bulgarian government as a "ruling regime," criticizing its handling of Victory Day commemorations and Europe Day events

World » Russia | May 17, 2024, Friday // 13:40

Bulgaria's "Struma" Highway Introduces Helipad for Emergency Medical Assistance

The Ministry of Transport announced that the Civil Aviation Administration General Directorate has officially registered the eighth site designated for emergency medical assistance by air in Bulgaria

Society | May 17, 2024, Friday // 10:48
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Economic Update: EU Inflation Holds Steady, Bulgaria Sees Decrease

In April, inflation across the European Union remained steady, with both the EU and the Eurozone recording a rate of 2.6% and 2.4%, respectively, according to data from Eurostat, the official statistics agency of the EU

Business » Finance | May 17, 2024, Friday // 13:42

End of an Era: Simeonovo Lift on Vitosha Mountain in Sofia Ceases Operations Forever

The Simeonovo lift, located on Vitosha Mountain, has ceased operations permanently due to unavailability of necessary parts

Business » Tourism | May 17, 2024, Friday // 12:45

Bulgargaz Pursues Legal Action Against Gazprom Over Gas Supply Cuts

During a briefing at the Ministry of Energy, it was revealed that Bulgargaz intends to pursue legal action against Gazprom Export, seeking damages amounting to BGN 400 million

Business » Energy | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 12:28

Financial Expert's Projections: If Inflation Continues to Fall Bulgaria Can Adopt the Euro in 2025

Julian Voinov, an economist and financial expert, expressed optimism regarding Bulgaria's potential adoption of the euro in 2025 or early 2026

Business » Finance | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 12:03

Unconfirmed: Ukrainian Army Halts Russian Offensive in Kharkiv

According to AFP, the Ukrainian army has declared a halt to the Russian offensive in certain areas of the northeastern Kharkiv region

Business | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 11:22

BNB: Bulgaria Must Join the Eurozone As Soon As Possible To Avoid the Losses of Billions

This was stated by the Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank at the international conference "Bulgaria in the Eurozone, When?" in Sofia

Business » Finance | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 10:21
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria