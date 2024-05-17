Bulgaria Lags Behind in E-Business Software Adoption Across EU

In 2023, the adoption of electronic business applications among enterprises in the EU varied considerably based on their size. These applications, which include enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), and business intelligence software (BI), are crucial for managing resources, customer information, and data analysis.

Eurostat data revealed that, on average, half of the enterprises in the EU utilized e-business software. Among the member states, Denmark, Finland, and Belgium had the highest adoption rates, with 74%, 71%, and 67% of enterprises respectively employing such applications.

Conversely, Romania and Bulgaria ranked at the bottom of the statistics, with only 24% and 26% of their enterprises utilizing e-business software in 2023.

The usage of enterprise resource management software varied significantly across different sizes of enterprises, with an average of 38% for small businesses and 86% for large enterprises. This indicates a substantial disparity of 48 percentage points between the two ends of the spectrum.

Similarly, the adoption rates for data analysis software ranged from 11% for small enterprises to 63% for large enterprises. Meanwhile, the usage of customer information software spanned from 22% among small companies to 61% among large corporations, according to Eurostat data.