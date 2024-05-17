G7 to Back EU Plan Utilizing Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

Ukraine Allows Prisoner Mobilization
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has enacted a law that permits the mobilization of certain categories of prisoners into the Armed Forces of Ukraine
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán shared concerning news about Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's condition
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was shot at close range in Handlova on Wednesday, is now in a stable but serious condition following surgery
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has proposed the establishment of a European air defense system, modeled after Israel's "Iron Dome"
The Slovak Prime Minister, Robert Fico, has regained consciousness, although he remains in a serious condition following an attack
The European Commission anticipates that Bulgaria will narrowly approach meeting the inflation criterion required for entry into the Eurozone, although it may not fully satisfy it
The Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, was the target of an attempted attack, with no current information available regarding his condition.
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU