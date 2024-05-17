G7 to Back EU Plan Utilizing Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

World » EU | May 17, 2024, Friday // 10:55
Bulgaria: G7 to Back EU Plan Utilizing Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

According to an official from the Italian Ministry of Finance, finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) nations, scheduled to meet in Italy next week, are set to endorse a European Union proposal. This plan involves utilizing funds from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine's efforts in the ongoing conflict, as reported by Reuters.

Italy, currently holding the rotating chairmanship of the G7, aims to reinvigorate discussions on an international agreement regarding the taxation rights of large corporations. The United States has faced challenges in gaining congressional approval for this deal, the official stated during a media briefing.

Following Russia's military incursion into Ukraine in February 2022, the G7, comprised of the US, Japan, Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Canada, collectively froze approximately 300 billion USD worth of Russian financial assets. Since then, deliberations have centered on whether and how to utilize these funds to aid Ukraine, Reuters noted.

Initially, the US proposed seizing Russian assets entirely, but Europe raised concerns over potential risks to the euro and legal complexities. In response, the US suggested using Russian assets as collateral for loans to Ukraine, encountering resistance from European nations.

The unnamed Italian official indicated that the G7 is likely to endorse the EU's stance on using the "extraordinary income" from frozen Russian assets to benefit Ukraine.

The upcoming meeting of G7 finance ministers, scheduled for May 24-25 in Stresa, northern Italy, will primarily focus on discussions regarding the utilization of proceeds from frozen Russian assets rather than the assets themselves, as noted by the Italian representative. Any decision made must have the support of the EU and be legally sound.

Additionally, trade relations with China will be on the agenda for the Stresa meeting, although not officially listed. Italy is cautious about utilizing tariffs as a means of exerting pressure due to concerns about disruptions to global trade.

As the trade truce between the US and several European countries regarding taxes on digital services nears expiration in June, Italy will advocate for further negotiations to prevent the collapse of plans for a global minimum tax on multinational corporations. However, discussions on this matter have shown little progress ahead of the upcoming G7 meeting, according to the Italian official.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: G7, Russia, assets, Ukraine

Related Articles:

Ukraine Allows Prisoner Mobilization

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has enacted a law that permits the mobilization of certain categories of prisoners into the Armed Forces of Ukraine

World » Ukraine | May 17, 2024, Friday // 16:30

Putin Justifies Offensive in Kharkiv, Blames Ukrainian Strikes on Belgorod

The offensive in northeastern Ukraine is a response to Ukrainian strikes in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during his visit to China

World » Ukraine | May 17, 2024, Friday // 15:26

Revealing the Fallout: Satellite Images Show Destruction at Belbek Airport in Crimea

OSINT researcher Christiaan Triebert has recently released highly detailed satellite images of Belbek airport following the Ukrainian attack on the night of May 15

World » Ukraine | May 17, 2024, Friday // 12:53

Putin Praises Russian-Chinese Brotherhood on China Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the enduring bond between Russia and China during the final day of his two-day visit to China

World » Russia | May 17, 2024, Friday // 10:50

Diplomatic Tensions: Russia Expels British Military Attaché from Moscow

In response to Downing Street's accusation of sponsoring espionage and hacking attacks on British officials, Russia has expelled Britain's military attaché in Moscow

World » Russia | May 17, 2024, Friday // 09:27

Longest Air Alert of the War in Kharkiv as Russian Offensive and Drone Attacks Intensify

For 16 hours, the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv remained under air alert, the longest duration since the war began

World » Ukraine | May 17, 2024, Friday // 09:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Viktor Orbán: Robert Fico's Health Status "Between Life and Death"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán shared concerning news about Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's condition

World » EU | May 17, 2024, Friday // 10:52

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico Stable After Assassination Attempt

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was shot at close range in Handlova on Wednesday, is now in a stable but serious condition following surgery

World » EU | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 17:00

Greek Prime Minister Proposes European Air Defense System Inspired by 'Iron Dome'

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has proposed the establishment of a European air defense system, modeled after Israel's "Iron Dome"

World » EU | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 12:34

Update: Slovak Prime Minister Regains Consciousness After Assassination Attempt

The Slovak Prime Minister, Robert Fico, has regained consciousness, although he remains in a serious condition following an attack

World » EU | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 09:42

Bulgaria Nears Eurozone Inflation Criterion, European Commission Forecasts

The European Commission anticipates that Bulgaria will narrowly approach meeting the inflation criterion required for entry into the Eurozone, although it may not fully satisfy it

World » EU | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 17:28

BREAKING: Slovakian Prime Minister Has Been Shot!

The Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, was the target of an attempted attack, with no current information available regarding his condition.

World » EU | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 16:41
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria