Viktor Orbán: Robert Fico's Health Status "Between Life and Death"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán shared concerning news about Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's condition, stating that Fico is in a critical state between life and death. Orbán, known as one of Fico's key political allies, made these remarks during an interview with public radio in Budapest earlier today.

Just two days ago, Fico sustained severe injuries when he was targeted in an attack. Multiple gunshots were fired at him, resulting in four bullets striking his body. Following the incident, Fico underwent multiple surgeries and is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit. His injuries primarily affect his abdomen and legs.