Viktor Orbán: Robert Fico's Health Status "Between Life and Death"
G7 to Back EU Plan Utilizing Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid
According to an official from the Italian Ministry of Finance, finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) nations, scheduled to meet in Italy next week, are set to endorse a European Union proposal
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico Stable After Assassination Attempt
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was shot at close range in Handlova on Wednesday, is now in a stable but serious condition following surgery
Greek Prime Minister Proposes European Air Defense System Inspired by 'Iron Dome'
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has proposed the establishment of a European air defense system, modeled after Israel's "Iron Dome"
Update: Slovak Prime Minister Regains Consciousness After Assassination Attempt
The Slovak Prime Minister, Robert Fico, has regained consciousness, although he remains in a serious condition following an attack
Bulgaria Nears Eurozone Inflation Criterion, European Commission Forecasts
The European Commission anticipates that Bulgaria will narrowly approach meeting the inflation criterion required for entry into the Eurozone, although it may not fully satisfy it
BREAKING: Slovakian Prime Minister Has Been Shot!
The Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, was the target of an attempted attack, with no current information available regarding his condition.