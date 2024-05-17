Putin Praises Russian-Chinese Brotherhood on China Visit

World » RUSSIA | May 17, 2024, Friday // 10:50
Bulgaria: Putin Praises Russian-Chinese Brotherhood on China Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the enduring bond between Russia and China during the final day of his two-day visit to China, as reported by state news agency TASS. Putin emphasized the deep-rooted connection between the Russian and Chinese people, referring to them as "brothers forever."

Reflecting on the relationship between Moscow and Beijing, Putin likened it to a song from the 1940s. He expressed confidence in the continued warmth and cooperation between the two nations, particularly on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the commencement of Cross-Cultural Years.

During a concert marking these milestones, Putin reiterated his belief in strengthening the fraternal spirit of the Russia-China partnership. He conveyed optimism about the future trajectory of bilateral ties, emphasizing mutual cooperation and harmony.

Putin's remarks, delivered first in Russian and then translated into Chinese, were met with applause from the audience. His visit to China included stops in Harbin, where he inaugurated the 8th Russian-Chinese Expo and the 4th Russia-China Forum on Interregional Cooperation.

In Beijing, Putin engaged in extensive discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping on various bilateral and international issues. Their talks covered a range of topics, including the deepening of Russian-Chinese relations and addressing global challenges.

Additionally, Putin is slated to visit the capital of China's northeastern Heilongjiang province, where he will participate in trade and cooperation forums. This region, historically marked by border tensions, has witnessed enhanced connectivity in recent years, fostering closer economic and cultural exchanges between China and Russia.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Putin, Xi Jinping, Russia, China

Related Articles:

Putin Justifies Offensive in Kharkiv, Blames Ukrainian Strikes on Belgorod

The offensive in northeastern Ukraine is a response to Ukrainian strikes in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during his visit to China

World » Ukraine | May 17, 2024, Friday // 15:26

G7 to Back EU Plan Utilizing Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

According to an official from the Italian Ministry of Finance, finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) nations, scheduled to meet in Italy next week, are set to endorse a European Union proposal

World » EU | May 17, 2024, Friday // 10:55

Diplomatic Tensions: Russia Expels British Military Attaché from Moscow

In response to Downing Street's accusation of sponsoring espionage and hacking attacks on British officials, Russia has expelled Britain's military attaché in Moscow

World » Russia | May 17, 2024, Friday // 09:27

Longest Air Alert of the War in Kharkiv as Russian Offensive and Drone Attacks Intensify

For 16 hours, the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv remained under air alert, the longest duration since the war began

World » Ukraine | May 17, 2024, Friday // 09:14

Putin's Visit to China: Strengthening Bilateral Ties Amid Global Chaos

During a meeting in Beijing, Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin hailed the relationship between China and Russia as a stabilizing influence amidst global turmoil

World » Russia | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 09:49

US Announces $2 Billion Military Aid Boost for Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in Kyiv that the United States will provide Ukraine with an additional 2 billion USD in military aid

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 14:54
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Bulgarian Government Labeled "Ruling Regime" by Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry has referred to the Bulgarian government as a "ruling regime," criticizing its handling of Victory Day commemorations and Europe Day events

World » Russia | May 17, 2024, Friday // 13:40

Diplomatic Tensions: Russia Expels British Military Attaché from Moscow

In response to Downing Street's accusation of sponsoring espionage and hacking attacks on British officials, Russia has expelled Britain's military attaché in Moscow

World » Russia | May 17, 2024, Friday // 09:27

Putin's Visit to China: Strengthening Bilateral Ties Amid Global Chaos

During a meeting in Beijing, Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin hailed the relationship between China and Russia as a stabilizing influence amidst global turmoil

World » Russia | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 09:49

Putin's Reshuffle: Former Security Chief Patrushev Becomes Aide

The Kremlin has published a decree stating that Nikolai Patrushev, who was previously ousted as Vladimir Putin's security chief, will now serve as an aide to the Russian president

World » Russia | May 14, 2024, Tuesday // 12:25

Russian Ministry of Defense Personnel Head Detained: Investigation Underway

Lieutenant General Yuri Kuznetsov, who serves as the head of the Main Personnel Directorate within the Russian Ministry of Defense, has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in a criminal offense

World » Russia | May 14, 2024, Tuesday // 10:41

Biden's Move: US Bans Russian Enriched Uranium Imports

The White House press office announced that US President Joe Biden has enacted legislation prohibiting the importation of enriched uranium from Russia into the United States

World » Russia | May 14, 2024, Tuesday // 09:32
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria