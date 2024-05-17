Putin Praises Russian-Chinese Brotherhood on China Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the enduring bond between Russia and China during the final day of his two-day visit to China, as reported by state news agency TASS. Putin emphasized the deep-rooted connection between the Russian and Chinese people, referring to them as "brothers forever."

Reflecting on the relationship between Moscow and Beijing, Putin likened it to a song from the 1940s. He expressed confidence in the continued warmth and cooperation between the two nations, particularly on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the commencement of Cross-Cultural Years.

During a concert marking these milestones, Putin reiterated his belief in strengthening the fraternal spirit of the Russia-China partnership. He conveyed optimism about the future trajectory of bilateral ties, emphasizing mutual cooperation and harmony.

Putin's remarks, delivered first in Russian and then translated into Chinese, were met with applause from the audience. His visit to China included stops in Harbin, where he inaugurated the 8th Russian-Chinese Expo and the 4th Russia-China Forum on Interregional Cooperation.

In Beijing, Putin engaged in extensive discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping on various bilateral and international issues. Their talks covered a range of topics, including the deepening of Russian-Chinese relations and addressing global challenges.

Additionally, Putin is slated to visit the capital of China's northeastern Heilongjiang province, where he will participate in trade and cooperation forums. This region, historically marked by border tensions, has witnessed enhanced connectivity in recent years, fostering closer economic and cultural exchanges between China and Russia.