In response to Downing Street's accusation of sponsoring espionage and hacking attacks on British officials, Russia has expelled Britain's military attaché in Moscow. The Russian Foreign Ministry has declared Adrian Coghill, the Britishmilitary attaché, as "persona non grata," giving him one week to leave the Russian Federation.
This expulsion comes following the UK's decision on May 8 to expel the Russian military attaché, whom it identified as a "secret military intelligence officer." Additionally, the UK revoked the diplomatic status of two Russian state-owned properties on the island and imposed new restrictions on Russian diplomatic visas, including limiting the duration of stays for Russian diplomats in the country.
The Russian Foreign Ministry dismissed the accusations against Maxim Elovik as "baseless and ridiculous" and warned of reciprocal measures. It labeled Britain's actions as "hostile" and "anti-Russian," indicating that Moscow's response would extend beyond the expulsion of the British military attaché.
British Defense Minister Grant Shapps characterized Russia's expulsion of Adrian Coghill as a "desperate move."
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
According to an official from the Italian Ministry of Finance, finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) nations, scheduled to meet in Italy next week, are set to endorse a European Union proposal
Bulgaria news
Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News."
Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria.
Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper.
News Bulgaria