Over 60 Bulgarian Museums and Galleries to Participate in European Night of Museums

May 17, 2024, Friday
Bulgaria: Over 60 Bulgarian Museums and Galleries to Participate in European Night of Museums Photo: Stella Ivanova

Over 60 museums and galleries across 25 regions in Bulgaria are taking part in the Night of Museums initiative. On May 18, thematic exhibitions, concerts, various art events, and special activities will be available to the public for free.

The European Night of Museums was first organized in 2005 by the French Ministry of Culture. The initiative quickly spread throughout Europe, with Bulgaria participating from the first edition. The event aims to raise awareness about the role of museums in society and to promote cultural heritage.

In Sofia, the National History Museum will feature its permanent exhibition along with "Durankulak: 50 Years of Archaeological Research" and "Ancient Finds: New Discoveries. Archaeological Season 2023." The house museums of Ivan Vazov, Peyo Yavorov, Nikola Vaptsarov, and Petko and Pencho Slaveykovi will welcome visitors interested in learning more about these prominent Bulgarian writers. The National Ethnographic Museum at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences will showcase exhibitions related to daily life.

The National Museum of Natural History will highlight the fascinating world of plants and animals, while the Museum "Earth and People" will display various stones and minerals. The Sofia City Art Gallery and its branches will participate, featuring an exhibition marking the 125th anniversary of Dechko Uzunov's birth and sculptures by Vaska Emanuilova.

In the Plovdiv region, the Ethnographic Museum will present "The Time of Alafranga" and "Watercolors from South Africa and Zimbabwe." The Regional Archaeological Museum will join the initiative by opening the "Discoveries 2023: The Secrets Behind the Finds" exhibition. The national museums "Hristo Botev" in Kalofer and "Vasil Levski" in Karlovo will offer their permanent exhibitions alongside special events like book presentations and concerts.

In Varna, the "Boris Hristov" Art Gallery will showcase more than six exhibitions and host various concerts and workshops. The Regional Historical Museum of Burgas will feature an orchid panel, the "Painted Ceramics from Apollonia" exhibition, and historical and ethnographic displays.

The Regional History Museum in Veliko Tarnovo, along with the "Boris Denev" art gallery, will participate with permanent exhibitions and special events. The History Museum in White Church will introduce visitors to the lives of Raiko Daskalov and Tsanko Tserkovski.

Ruse will offer a variety of events for children, with the Regional Museum and Art Gallery in Stara Zagora presenting over 10 exhibitions and more than 20 special events.

The Regional History Museum in Blagoevgrad has planned a rich program featuring three exhibitions, two concerts, a puppet show, and six children's workshops. Similarly, Pernik's Regional History Museum and its affiliates invite visitors to seven different exhibitions and numerous workshops.

You can read the detailed program of events in all the cities participating in the European Night of Museums here.

