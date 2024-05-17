Longest Air Alert of the War in Kharkiv as Russian Offensive and Drone Attacks Intensify
Ukraine Allows Prisoner Mobilization
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has enacted a law that permits the mobilization of certain categories of prisoners into the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Putin Justifies Offensive in Kharkiv, Blames Ukrainian Strikes on Belgorod
The offensive in northeastern Ukraine is a response to Ukrainian strikes in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during his visit to China
Revealing the Fallout: Satellite Images Show Destruction at Belbek Airport in Crimea
OSINT researcher Christiaan Triebert has recently released highly detailed satellite images of Belbek airport following the Ukrainian attack on the night of May 15
Developments in Kharkiv: Russians Claim Advances in Lyptsi and Volchansk
Russian forces are reportedly making advances towards the Ukrainian village of Lyptsi near Kharkiv
US Announces $2 Billion Military Aid Boost for Ukraine
Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in Kyiv that the United States will provide Ukraine with an additional 2 billion USD in military aid
Blinken's Bizarre Guitar Performance in Kyiv Amidst Destructive Russian Offensive
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an appearance at a bar in Kyiv, Ukraine, where he joined members of a Ukrainian rock band in playing the song "Rockin' in the Free World" on guitar