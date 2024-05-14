Fatal Crash Involving Kiril Petkov's Security Car Leaves One Dead, Woman Critical

In the Varna "St. Anna" hospital, medical staff are fighting for the life of a woman seriously injured in an accident near Aksakovo. The man driving the private car with Varna registration, which the injured woman was also in, died in the collision.

The incident occurred around 17:30 yesterday at the city entrance towards Varna, involving a car from the National Security Service. Former Prime Minister Kiril Petkov was also present in the service car.

The injured woman, 58-year-old Krasimira, remains in serious condition. She is currently in the intensive care unit at University Hospital "St. Anna" in Varna. The intensive care unit confirmed that she is medically sedated to endure the operations.

Krasimira underwent surgery last night, during which her spleen was removed due to bleeding. Her left leg, which sustained a severe fracture, was also operated on. While her condition is relatively stable, her injuries are severe, and she continues to fight for her life. Krasimira and her husband Hristo, a professional driver, were traveling to their home in Aksakovo when the fatal accident happened.

Representatives from the Military Prosecutor's Office arrived at the scene and are expected to provide details about the road accident. In the collision, the National Security Service driver sustained minor injuries, while Kiril Petkov was not injured. The causes of the crash are under investigation.

The National Security Service claims that their car had the right-of-way and that the deceased driver of the other car failed to yield.