Fatal Crash Involving Kiril Petkov's Security Car Leaves One Dead, Woman Critical

Drunk American Crashed on "Trakia" Highway in Bulgaria
An American residing in Burgas was involved in a car crash on the Trakia highway, resulting in significant damage to his vehicle
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
An American residing in Burgas was involved in a car crash on the Trakia highway, resulting in significant damage to his vehicle
In Bulgaria, road safety experts highlight a grim statistic: approximately 650 individuals lose their lives each year in road accidents, with an additional 8,000 sustaining serious injuries
Last night, a tragic accident claimed the lives of two young individuals in Plovdiv
In the aftermath of a relentless downpour that inundated Pleven overnight, the city awakens to a scene of widespread damage and disruption
In a concerning turn of events, six children were recently taken out of Bulgaria without the knowledge or consent of one of the parenst, just a month after the country's admission to the air Schengen zone
In a devastating incident in Sopot, Bulgaria, an 18-year-old driver with only one month of driving experience behind the wheel struck two 15-year-old girls, leaving one of them in critical condition and fighting for her life
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU