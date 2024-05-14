Fatal Crash Involving Kiril Petkov's Security Car Leaves One Dead, Woman Critical

Society » INCIDENTS | May 17, 2024, Friday // 09:07
Bulgaria: Fatal Crash Involving Kiril Petkov's Security Car Leaves One Dead, Woman Critical

In the Varna "St. Anna" hospital, medical staff are fighting for the life of a woman seriously injured in an accident near Aksakovo. The man driving the private car with Varna registration, which the injured woman was also in, died in the collision.

The incident occurred around 17:30 yesterday at the city entrance towards Varna, involving a car from the National Security Service. Former Prime Minister Kiril Petkov was also present in the service car.

The injured woman, 58-year-old Krasimira, remains in serious condition. She is currently in the intensive care unit at University Hospital "St. Anna" in Varna. The intensive care unit confirmed that she is medically sedated to endure the operations.

Krasimira underwent surgery last night, during which her spleen was removed due to bleeding. Her left leg, which sustained a severe fracture, was also operated on. While her condition is relatively stable, her injuries are severe, and she continues to fight for her life. Krasimira and her husband Hristo, a professional driver, were traveling to their home in Aksakovo when the fatal accident happened.

Representatives from the Military Prosecutor's Office arrived at the scene and are expected to provide details about the road accident. In the collision, the National Security Service driver sustained minor injuries, while Kiril Petkov was not injured. The causes of the crash are under investigation.

The National Security Service claims that their car had the right-of-way and that the deceased driver of the other car failed to yield.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: car, National Security Service, woman, Kiril Petkov

Related Articles:

Drunk American Crashed on "Trakia" Highway in Bulgaria

An American residing in Burgas was involved in a car crash on the Trakia highway, resulting in significant damage to his vehicle

Society » Incidents | May 14, 2024, Tuesday // 10:45

Explosive Allegations Rock Bulgaria: Kiril Petkov Scandal Deepens with Nikola Minchev and Pasha Involvement

The political landscape in Bulgaria has been shaken by explosive allegations surrounding Kiril Petkov, who was Minister of Economy in the 2021 caretaker government

Politics | April 29, 2024, Monday // 15:55

New Campaign: Letters from Victims' Relatives to Road Offenders Alongside Speeding Tickets

In a pioneering initiative to address road safety, a new campaign will see road offenders receiving letters from relatives of those who lost their lives in accidents

Crime | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 13:13

Pop-Folk Singer Involved in Car Accident in Sofia, Found with High Alcohol Levels

The pop-folk singer Debora Ivanova has found herself in the midst of controversy after reportedly causing a car accident in Sofia

Society » Incidents | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 16:07

Unusual Incident: Woman "Lands" Her Car on Another in Failed Parking Attempt

In a bizarre incident that unfolded in the Trakia District of Plovdiv, an elderly woman's attempt to park her car went awry, resulting in her vehicle "landing" on top of another

Society » Incidents | April 8, 2024, Monday // 15:10

Tragic Crash in Albania: Eight Killed, Including Suspected Migrants, Fleeing from Police

In a devastating incident in southern Albania, eight people lost their lives, including seven suspected migrants, in a car crash early this morning while attempting to evade police pursuit

World » Southeast Europe | April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 12:40
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Drunk American Crashed on "Trakia" Highway in Bulgaria

An American residing in Burgas was involved in a car crash on the Trakia highway, resulting in significant damage to his vehicle

Society » Incidents | May 14, 2024, Tuesday // 10:45

Road Safety Crisis in Bulgaria with 650 Killed and 8,000 Injured in 1 Year: Experts Call for Action

In Bulgaria, road safety experts highlight a grim statistic: approximately 650 individuals lose their lives each year in road accidents, with an additional 8,000 sustaining serious injuries

Society » Incidents | May 14, 2024, Tuesday // 09:25

Tragic Accident in Plovdiv: Two Young Lives Lost

Last night, a tragic accident claimed the lives of two young individuals in Plovdiv

Society » Incidents | May 13, 2024, Monday // 09:22

Pleven Underwater: Cleanup Begins After Severe Downpour

In the aftermath of a relentless downpour that inundated Pleven overnight, the city awakens to a scene of widespread damage and disruption

Society » Incidents | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 09:06

Air Schengen Raises Concerns: 6 Children Taken Out of Bulgaria Without Parental Consent

In a concerning turn of events, six children were recently taken out of Bulgaria without the knowledge or consent of one of the parenst, just a month after the country's admission to the air Schengen zone

Society » Incidents | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 13:31

Tragedy Strikes: Teen Driver Hits Two Girls in Sopot, Bulgaria

In a devastating incident in Sopot, Bulgaria, an 18-year-old driver with only one month of driving experience behind the wheel struck two 15-year-old girls, leaving one of them in critical condition and fighting for her life

Society » Incidents | May 7, 2024, Tuesday // 14:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria