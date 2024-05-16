Bulgaria Ventures into Kamikaze Drones Production: A Game Changer in Military Technology

Politics » DEFENSE | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 18:06
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Ventures into Kamikaze Drones Production: A Game Changer in Military Technology FPV drone

Bulgaria is embarking on the production of kamikaze drones, which will be priced at BGN 2,000 each and have the capability to destroy tanks valued at 10-15 million euros, according to Kalin Dimitrov, the executive director of a Ministry of Defense company, as reported in an interview with the Bulgarian Army newspaper.

Initially, the assembly of these unmanned aerial vehicles will involve the use of parts from external suppliers, with plans to eventually transition to in-house production within the company's structures. Dimitrov mentioned that the warhead, or ammunition, will be Bulgarian-made and produced at the "Terem" plant in Kostenets.

Meetings have been held with Bulgarian companies possessing experience in drone manufacturing. In Bulgaria, several startups have already made progress in developing unmanned aerial vehicles for commercial purposes. The experience gained from the conflict in Ukraine underscores the increasing utility of drones on the battlefield. They are categorized into various types, ranging from relatively simple drones capable of carrying and launching grenades to more sophisticated FPV drones equipped with RPG missiles weighing approximately one kilogram. At an advanced level are "loitering ammunition" or kamikaze drones designed to target armored vehicles, with a larger version suitable for attacking buildings and fortifications, according to the Information Center of the Ministry of Defense.

Kalin Dimitrov previously announced the creation of a scientific unit within the Ministry of Defense tasked with developing smart munitions and various drone modifications.

In addition to the kamikaze drones project, the Bulgarian military is set to acquire SpaceX's Starlink satellite-internet terminals. These terminals are expected to enhance the effective management of subordinate formations, facilitating continuous, high-speed, and reliable information exchange, as stated by the Ministry of Defense. Notably, SpaceX's Starlink Internet service played a crucial role in providing Internet access to Ukraine during its conflict with Russia, enabling the direction of Ukrainian drone strikes against Russian tanks and positions, thus strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, drones, manufacturing, production

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Lags Behind in E-Business Software Adoption Across EU

|

Bulgaria's "Struma" Highway Introduces Helipad for Emergency Medical Assistance

|

Over 60 Bulgarian Museums and Galleries to Participate in European Night of Museums

|

Bulgargaz Pursues Legal Action Against Gazprom Over Gas Supply Cuts

|

Financial Expert's Projections: If Inflation Continues to Fall Bulgaria Can Adopt the Euro in 2025

|

NATO Secretary General Expected in Bulgaria This Month

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

NATO Secretary General Expected in Bulgaria This Month

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is anticipated to visit Bulgaria to attend the NATO Parliamentary Assembly

Politics » Defense | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 11:10

Bulgaria's Defense Modernization: F-16 Maintenance to Stay In-House

Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov assured that the F-16 Block 70 aircraft will undergo full maintenance in Bulgaria

Politics » Defense | May 13, 2024, Monday // 16:19

Including the Bulgarian Captains: The Houthis Showed the Sailors of "Galaxy Leader" for the First Time in Nearly 6 Months

Maritime.bg recently shared images on social media featuring sailors from the vessel "Galaxy Leader," which had been seized in the Red Sea

Politics » Defense | May 13, 2024, Monday // 08:43

Rescued Bulgarian Ship Docks in Varna for Restoration

The vessel known as the "Ruen," operated by the "Navigation Maritime Bulgare," has arrived in Varna for repairs, as announced by Captain Alexander Kalchev, who serves as the executive director of the shipping company

Politics » Defense | May 10, 2024, Friday // 13:16

British Armed Forces Minister Visits Bulgaria Ahead of NATO Summit

The British Minister of the Armed Forces, Leo Doherty, is set to embark on a two-day visit to Bulgaria, as announced by the British Embassy

Politics » Defense | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 10:50

Bulgarian Defense Chief Dismisses Notion of Anti-NATO Sentiments in the Army

In a recent interview with bTV, Defense Chief Emil Eftimov addressed concerns about the presence of anti-NATO sentiments within the Bulgarian military

Politics » Defense | May 7, 2024, Tuesday // 13:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria