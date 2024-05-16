Bulgaria Ventures into Kamikaze Drones Production: A Game Changer in Military Technology
NATO Secretary General Expected in Bulgaria This Month
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is anticipated to visit Bulgaria to attend the NATO Parliamentary Assembly
Bulgaria's Defense Modernization: F-16 Maintenance to Stay In-House
Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov assured that the F-16 Block 70 aircraft will undergo full maintenance in Bulgaria
Including the Bulgarian Captains: The Houthis Showed the Sailors of "Galaxy Leader" for the First Time in Nearly 6 Months
Maritime.bg recently shared images on social media featuring sailors from the vessel "Galaxy Leader," which had been seized in the Red Sea
Rescued Bulgarian Ship Docks in Varna for Restoration
The vessel known as the "Ruen," operated by the "Navigation Maritime Bulgare," has arrived in Varna for repairs, as announced by Captain Alexander Kalchev, who serves as the executive director of the shipping company
British Armed Forces Minister Visits Bulgaria Ahead of NATO Summit
The British Minister of the Armed Forces, Leo Doherty, is set to embark on a two-day visit to Bulgaria, as announced by the British Embassy
Bulgarian Defense Chief Dismisses Notion of Anti-NATO Sentiments in the Army
In a recent interview with bTV, Defense Chief Emil Eftimov addressed concerns about the presence of anti-NATO sentiments within the Bulgarian military