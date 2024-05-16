Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico Stable After Assassination Attempt

World » EU | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 17:00
Bulgaria: Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico Stable After Assassination Attempt

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was shot at close range in Handlova on Wednesday, is now in a stable but serious condition following surgery, according to reports from CNN. The attack occurred after an off-site government meeting and has garnered international attention.

The 59-year-old leader, who returned to power last year amidst controversy and protests, was targeted by a possible shooter while approaching a group of people. Shots were fired from the other side of a security screen, leading to Fico being quickly ushered into a car by his staff and rushed to a nearby hospital. After spending more than five hours in surgery at a smaller hospital, he was later transferred from a major trauma center to receive further treatment.

Hospital officials have described Fico's condition as stable but serious, indicating that he remains in intensive care. The prime minister underwent surgery involving two surgical teams, as mentioned by hospital director Miriam Lapunikova.

Slovakia's Defence Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalinak provided an update on Fico's condition, stating that he had stabilized overnight but emphasizing the seriousness of the situation. The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the country, prompting condemnation from Slovak President Zuzana Caputova.

Caputova denounced the attack as a brutal assault on democracy and urged the public to await updates from law enforcement agencies regarding the detainment of the suspected gunman. She emphasized that the incident not only targeted an individual but also undermined the democratic principles of the nation.

The attack on Fico comes amid political polarization in Slovakia, with his return to power generating both support and criticism. While some view him as a caring leader, others perceive him as a populist with pro-Russian tendencies.

