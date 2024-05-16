Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico Stable After Assassination Attempt

Viktor Orbán: Robert Fico's Health Status "Between Life and Death"
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán shared concerning news about Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's condition
According to an official from the Italian Ministry of Finance, finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) nations, scheduled to meet in Italy next week, are set to endorse a European Union proposal
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has proposed the establishment of a European air defense system, modeled after Israel's "Iron Dome"
The Slovak Prime Minister, Robert Fico, has regained consciousness, although he remains in a serious condition following an attack
The European Commission anticipates that Bulgaria will narrowly approach meeting the inflation criterion required for entry into the Eurozone, although it may not fully satisfy it
The Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, was the target of an attempted attack, with no current information available regarding his condition.
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU