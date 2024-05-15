Bulgarian Institute Receives $1 Million Grant from Google for Scholarships

Google has allocated 1 million dollars in scholarships for young scientists working at the Bulgarian Institute for Computer Sciences, Artificial Intelligence, and Technologies (INSAIT), affiliated with Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski." This donation marks one of the largest contributions worldwide from the technology giant in 2024.

Education Minister Tsokov remarked, "This demonstrates that Bulgaria is capable of producing world-class scientific achievements." He highlighted the significance of competitors investing in a scientific institution, reflecting confidence in its accomplishments. Tsokov praised INSAIT's impressive achievements in a short time, affirming the government's commitment to consistently supporting the institute. The additional funds aim to retain top Bulgarian talents in exact sciences, fostering their development and global contributions from within Bulgaria.

The scholarship funding will bolster INSAIT's focus on key areas of artificial intelligence, including large-scale language models, computer vision, natural language processing, and machine learning.