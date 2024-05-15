Bulgarian Institute Receives $1 Million Grant from Google for Scholarships

Google has allocated 1 million dollars in scholarships for young scientists working at the Bulgarian Institute for Computer Sciences, Artificial Intelligence, and Technologies (INSAIT), affiliated with Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski." This donation marks one of the largest contributions worldwide from the technology giant in 2024.
Education Minister Tsokov remarked, "This demonstrates that Bulgaria is capable of producing world-class scientific achievements." He highlighted the significance of competitors investing in a scientific institution, reflecting confidence in its accomplishments. Tsokov praised INSAIT's impressive achievements in a short time, affirming the government's commitment to consistently supporting the institute. The additional funds aim to retain top Bulgarian talents in exact sciences, fostering their development and global contributions from within Bulgaria.
The scholarship funding will bolster INSAIT's focus on key areas of artificial intelligence, including large-scale language models, computer vision, natural language processing, and machine learning.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
According to data from a Eurobarometer survey cited by the media, a majority of young Bulgarians (54 percent) indicate their intention to participate in the upcoming European Parliament elections scheduled for June 9
During the election campaign, members and candidate MPs of the pro-Russian political party "Revival" obstructed and physically prevented specialists from the Ukrainian nuclear power plant operator "Energoatom"
Japanese industrial giant Toyota is providing financial support to research conducted at the Sofia-based Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology (INSAIT), focusing on the realms of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI)
The Bulgarian Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Technology (INSAIT), affiliated with Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”, has garnered international acclaim as university students from 56 countries
Bulgarian students seeking to pursue higher education abroad continue to favor European countries, with Ireland maintaining its position as the top destination, according to data from educational consultant "Integral"
Bulgaria news
Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News."
Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria.
Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper.
News Bulgaria