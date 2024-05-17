Developments in Kharkiv: Russians Claim Advances in Lyptsi and Volchansk

Russian forces are reportedly making advances towards the Ukrainian village of Lyptsi near Kharkiv, according to a report by the Russian news agency RIA. The ongoing conflict in the Kharkiv region has prompted Ukraine to withdraw its troops from several villages along the border, with soldiers relocating to safer positions in response to heavy fire from Russian forces.

Moscow claims to have gained control over additional settlements in the Kharkiv region, including Lukyantski and Hlyboke, and Robotyne in the southern Zaporizhzhia region. President Volodymyr Zelensky has canceled upcoming international trips due to the escalating situation, with multiple towns and villages coming under heavy fire.

Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the situation in the Kharkiv region, where Russian forces initiated an offensive on May 10. According to Russian military correspondents, the majority of Volchansk is now under Russian control, with Ukrainian forces confined to specific areas within the city.

The Ukrainian General Staff has reported that Ukrainian forces successfully thwarted Russian attempts to establish a foothold in Volchansk's urban area. Despite ongoing combat operations, Ukrainian units continue to maintain control over certain parts of the city and prevent further advances by Russian troops.

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are actively engaging in reconnaissance activities and utilizing artillery fire to disrupt enemy movements and prevent the consolidation of Russian forces in the region. Efforts are also underway to prevent the occupiers from gaining a foothold in key strategic locations within the northern part of the Kharkiv region.

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have noted that Russian advances in the northern part of Kharkiv Oblast have been limited, with the invaders primarily focused on creating a "buffer zone" rather than pushing deeper into Ukrainian territory. The pace of the Russian offensive has reportedly slowed as they consolidate control over areas that Ukrainian officials deem less defensible.

