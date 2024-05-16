Greek Prime Minister Proposes European Air Defense System Inspired by 'Iron Dome'

World » EU | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 12:34
Bulgaria: Greek Prime Minister Proposes European Air Defense System Inspired by 'Iron Dome'

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has proposed the establishment of a European air defense system, modeled after Israel's "Iron Dome," during an interview with Sky TV this morning. Mitsotakis emphasized the need for a unified defense strategy across Europe to safeguard against potential threats.

Mitsotakis outlined his vision for a European air defense system that would cover all European countries, similar to the Israeli "Iron Dome," during his media appearance. He emphasized the importance of utilizing European resources collectively to ensure air defense capabilities for each member state, independent of their national budgets.

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias echoed Mitsotakis's sentiments, stressing the urgency of implementing such a defense mechanism in Greece and across Europe. Dendias highlighted the necessity of preparing for potential large-scale attacks involving drones and missiles, underscoring the importance of proactive defense strategies.

While acknowledging that the development of such a program will require time, Dendias noted that funds have been allocated in the country's budget program until 2030 to support this initiative. This indicates a long-term commitment to enhancing air defense capabilities both domestically and within the broader European context.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: greece, European, air defense, mitsotakis

Related Articles:

Mitsotakis: Greece Will Not Ratify Prespa Treaty Memoranda with Skopje

The Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has dismissed the prospect of the Greek parliament ratifying the three memoranda associated with the Prespa Agreement with Skopje

World » Southeast Europe | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 15:53

NGOs Condemn Meeting with Sanctioned Bulgarian Politician: A Challenge to European Values

A recent meeting between (co)chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), Delyan Peevski, and European ambassadors has sparked strong criticism from five civil organizations in Bulgaria

Politics | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 14:00

Bulgaria Raises Concerns Over Lack of Translation on Streaming Platforms

Acting Minister of Culture Nayden Todorov expressed concerns regarding certain streaming platforms operating in Bulgaria without providing Bulgarian translations

Society | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 09:22

Georgian Parliament Passes Controversial 'Foreign Agents' Law Amid Political Turmoil

The Georgian parliament has officially passed a controversial law on "foreign agents" today in its third and final reading

World » EU | May 14, 2024, Tuesday // 16:13

European Union Adopts Migration and Asylum Reforms Despite Resistance from Hungary and Others

The new European migration and asylum pact has been ratified despite opposition from Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia, with the Czech Republic, Malta, and Austria abstaining during the final vote on Tuesday

World » EU | May 14, 2024, Tuesday // 15:09

Majority of Young Bulgarians Express Intent to Vote in European Elections

According to data from a Eurobarometer survey cited by the media, a majority of young Bulgarians (54 percent) indicate their intention to participate in the upcoming European Parliament elections scheduled for June 9

Politics | May 14, 2024, Tuesday // 14:17
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

G7 to Back EU Plan Utilizing Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

According to an official from the Italian Ministry of Finance, finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) nations, scheduled to meet in Italy next week, are set to endorse a European Union proposal

World » EU | May 17, 2024, Friday // 10:55

Viktor Orbán: Robert Fico's Health Status "Between Life and Death"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán shared concerning news about Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's condition

World » EU | May 17, 2024, Friday // 10:52

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico Stable After Assassination Attempt

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was shot at close range in Handlova on Wednesday, is now in a stable but serious condition following surgery

World » EU | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 17:00

Update: Slovak Prime Minister Regains Consciousness After Assassination Attempt

The Slovak Prime Minister, Robert Fico, has regained consciousness, although he remains in a serious condition following an attack

World » EU | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 09:42

Bulgaria Nears Eurozone Inflation Criterion, European Commission Forecasts

The European Commission anticipates that Bulgaria will narrowly approach meeting the inflation criterion required for entry into the Eurozone, although it may not fully satisfy it

World » EU | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 17:28

BREAKING: Slovakian Prime Minister Has Been Shot!

The Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, was the target of an attempted attack, with no current information available regarding his condition.

World » EU | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 16:41
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria