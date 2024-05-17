Bulgargaz Pursues Legal Action Against Gazprom Over Gas Supply Cuts

During a briefing at the Ministry of Energy, it was revealed that Bulgargaz intends to pursue legal action against Gazprom Export, seeking damages amounting to BGN 400 million. This decision stems from the termination of gas supplies to Bulgaria by the Russian company in 2022. Gazprom Export ceased the supply of gas to Bulgaria at the end of April 2022, approximately two months after the onset of the conflict in Ukraine.

Caretaker Minister Vladimir Malinov also disclosed that the Turkish company, "Botas," has agreed to grant Bulgaria a discount of 11 million euros in June.

In response to the unprofitable terms of the existing contract with Botas, Minister Malinov traveled to Turkey at the end of April for negotiations. The contract in question, which was signed during Galab Donev's tenure, spans a duration of 13 years and is valued at over 2 billion dollars.

Furthermore, it was reported that 13 companies have expressed interest in procuring gas through Turkey via the contract with Botas.