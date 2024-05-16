Unconfirmed: Ukrainian Army Halts Russian Offensive in Kharkiv

Business | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 11:22
Bulgaria: Unconfirmed: Ukrainian Army Halts Russian Offensive in Kharkiv @Wikimedia Commons

According to AFP, the Ukrainian army has declared a halt to the Russian offensive in certain areas of the northeastern Kharkiv region. This comes after Moscow's forces initiated a new offensive on May 10.

An army spokesperson stated, "The situation in the Kharkiv sector remains complex and dynamic. Our defense forces have managed to partially stabilize the situation. The advancement of the enemy has been halted in some areas and locations."

The spokesperson emphasized that Russian forces consistently seek to create conditions for further offensives, while Ukrainian soldiers work to stabilize the situation and prevent the enemy from gaining additional territory.

AFP noted that the advancement of Russian forces on multiple fronts highlights the urgent need for ammunition and reinforcements within the Ukrainian military.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukrainian, offensive, Russian, Kharkiv

Related Articles:

Longest Air Alert of the War in Kharkiv as Russian Offensive and Drone Attacks Intensify

For 16 hours, the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv remained under air alert, the longest duration since the war began

World » Ukraine | May 17, 2024, Friday // 09:14

Developments in Kharkiv: Russians Claim Advances in Lyptsi and Volchansk

Russian forces are reportedly making advances towards the Ukrainian village of Lyptsi near Kharkiv

World » Ukraine | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 13:49

Blinken's Bizarre Guitar Performance in Kyiv Amidst Destructive Russian Offensive

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an appearance at a bar in Kyiv, Ukraine, where he joined members of a Ukrainian rock band in playing the song "Rockin' in the Free World" on guitar

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 12:32

Ukraine Withdraws Forces Amidst Russian Offensive in Kharkiv Region

Ukraine has withdrawn its forces from multiple villages in the northeastern Kharkiv region, where Russian troops are advancing and launching attacks on a village in a fresh offensive along the border,

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 11:54

Ukraine's Zelensky Cancels Visits to Spain and Portugal Due to Serious Internal Situation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has decided to cancel his scheduled visits to Portugal and Spain

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 11:08

Bulgaria: "Revival" Party Halts Ukrainian Delegation Visit to Belene NPP

During the election campaign, members and candidate MPs of the pro-Russian political party "Revival" obstructed and physically prevented specialists from the Ukrainian nuclear power plant operator "Energoatom"

Politics | May 14, 2024, Tuesday // 11:43
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Bulgargaz Pursues Legal Action Against Gazprom Over Gas Supply Cuts

During a briefing at the Ministry of Energy, it was revealed that Bulgargaz intends to pursue legal action against Gazprom Export, seeking damages amounting to BGN 400 million

Business » Energy | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 12:28

Financial Expert's Projections: If Inflation Continues to Fall Bulgaria Can Adopt the Euro in 2025

Julian Voinov, an economist and financial expert, expressed optimism regarding Bulgaria's potential adoption of the euro in 2025 or early 2026

Business » Finance | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 12:03

BNB: Bulgaria Must Join the Eurozone As Soon As Possible To Avoid the Losses of Billions

This was stated by the Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank at the international conference "Bulgaria in the Eurozone, When?" in Sofia

Business » Finance | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 10:21

Former Finance Minister: Bulgaria Can Enter the Eurozone in 2026 at the Earliest

Former Finance Minister Simeon Dyankov has suggested that Bulgaria's potential entry into the Eurozone may not materialize before 2026

Business » Finance | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 09:45

Bulgaria's GDP Shows Modest Growth in Early 2024

In the initial quarter of 2024, Bulgaria's economy expanded by 0.4%, as per an expedited evaluation by the National Statistical Institute (NSI), a slight deceleration from the 0.5% growth witnessed in the final quarter of the preceding year

Business » Finance | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 18:00

Bulgaria Ranks Among Top Three in Europe for Sheep Farming Subsidies

Bulgaria ranks among the top three countries in Europe in terms of financial support for sheep farming, yet the sector struggles due to outdated farming practices

Business » Industry | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 15:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria