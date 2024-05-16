Unconfirmed: Ukrainian Army Halts Russian Offensive in Kharkiv

According to AFP, the Ukrainian army has declared a halt to the Russianoffensive in certain areas of the northeastern Kharkiv region. This comes after Moscow's forces initiated a new offensive on May 10.
An army spokesperson stated, "The situation in the Kharkiv sector remains complex and dynamic. Our defense forces have managed to partially stabilize the situation. The advancement of the enemy has been halted in some areas and locations."
Kharkiv region
▶️Russian forces managed to take control over Hlyboke, while also trying to push west of the settlement towards Liptsy. This attempt failed. Footage emerged of Ukrainian units counterattacking a Russian DRG unit, taking them captive. pic.twitter.com/kAijhCeNsK
The spokesperson emphasized that Russian forces consistently seek to create conditions for further offensives, while Ukrainian soldiers work to stabilize the situation and prevent the enemy from gaining additional territory.
AFP noted that the advancement of Russian forces on multiple fronts highlights the urgent need for ammunition and reinforcements within the Ukrainian military.
