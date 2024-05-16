Pedestrianization Plans for Al. Stamboliyski Boulevard in Sofia

Protests Emerge as Taxi Stands Disappear in Sofia: Ultimatum to Mayor
The taxi industry in Bulgaria is issuing an ultimatum to the local government due to recent changes in road organization, particularly the removal of taxi stands in Sofia
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The Ministry of Transport announced that the Civil Aviation Administration General Directorate has officially registered the eighth site designated for emergency medical assistance by air in Bulgaria
Over 60 museums and galleries across 25 regions in Bulgaria are taking part in the Night of Museums initiative
In the Varna "St. Anna" hospital, medical staff are fighting for the life of a woman seriously injured in an accident near Aksakovo
Google has allocated 1 million dollars in scholarships for young scientists working at the Bulgarian Institute for Computer Sciences, Artificial Intelligence, and Technologies
Stylists recommend that you pay attention to the acidity of hair cosmetics, since this indicator affects the product's effectiveness.
WHO/Europe report warns of lethal levels of salt consumption and uncontrolled high blood pressure
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU