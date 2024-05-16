Pedestrianization Plans for Al. Stamboliyski Boulevard in Sofia

bTV reported that following recent measures to widen bicycle lanes and increase parking spaces by narrowing "Vitosha" Blvd. and "Patriarch Evtimiy" Blvd., authorities in Sofia are now planning to convert a section of another prominent boulevard into a pedestrian zone. The targeted area is the final segment of "Al Stamboliyski" Blvd. in front of "Sveta Nedelya" square.

The long-awaited renovation of "Sveta Nedelya" square is also on the agenda, after a project by an Italian architect was approved five years ago. Previous promises by former mayor Yordanka Fandakova to complete the renovation by 2021 were not fulfilled. The square has been in poor condition for years, characterized by broken tiles, damaged fixtures, and sunken shafts.

Additionally, plans include the construction of a new 400-meter tram line along "Al. Stamboliyski" Blvd., stretching from "Vazrazhdane" Square to "Sveta Nedelya." This initiative aims to alleviate congestion on the parallel "Alabin" street.

Municipal councilor and leader of "Spasi Sofia," Boris Bonev, stated that the technical project is nearing completion and public procurement is scheduled for the next year. Even if funding for all stages is not secured, Bonev expressed confidence that work could commence on sections starting from the Courthouse and Alabin Street.

The estimated cost of the project is BGN 50 million, with activities expected to span three years. Bonev emphasized that the plan will likely deter a significant portion of vehicular traffic from the area. However, concerns remain about potential traffic congestion around the city center due to the expansion of pedestrian zones, with unclear strategies outlined by the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria-Spasi Sofia" (WCC-DB-SS) coalition.