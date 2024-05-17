NATO Secretary General Expected in Bulgaria This Month

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is anticipated to visit Bulgaria to attend the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, as revealed by Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov during an interview on NOVA NEWS.
Minister Zapryanov highlighted the likelihood of a Ukrainian parliamentary delegation participating in the assembly as well, suggesting that discussions regarding aid to Ukraine would inevitably be on the agenda.
Scheduled to take place in Sofia from May 24 to 27, the spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly serves as a platform for parliamentary representatives from NATO member states to convene and discuss pertinent issues.
Regarding the principles governing the assembly, Minister Zapryanov emphasized the avoidance of bilateral disputes between member nations, emphasizing the importance of maintaining unity within NATO. He stressed the need to prevent acts of animosity towards allied countries, citing the border between Bulgaria and the Republic of Macedonia as an example of a boundary shared by NATO allies where such conflicts should be avoided.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The vessel known as the "Ruen," operated by the "Navigation Maritime Bulgare," has arrived in Varna for repairs, as announced by Captain Alexander Kalchev, who serves as the executive director of the shipping company
Bulgaria news
Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News."
Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria.
Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper.
News Bulgaria