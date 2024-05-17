NATO Secretary General Expected in Bulgaria This Month

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is anticipated to visit Bulgaria to attend the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, as revealed by Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov during an interview on NOVA NEWS.

Minister Zapryanov highlighted the likelihood of a Ukrainian parliamentary delegation participating in the assembly as well, suggesting that discussions regarding aid to Ukraine would inevitably be on the agenda.

Scheduled to take place in Sofia from May 24 to 27, the spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly serves as a platform for parliamentary representatives from NATO member states to convene and discuss pertinent issues.

Regarding the principles governing the assembly, Minister Zapryanov emphasized the avoidance of bilateral disputes between member nations, emphasizing the importance of maintaining unity within NATO. He stressed the need to prevent acts of animosity towards allied countries, citing the border between Bulgaria and the Republic of Macedonia as an example of a boundary shared by NATO allies where such conflicts should be avoided.