NATO Secretary General Expected in Bulgaria This Month

Politics » DEFENSE | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 11:10
Bulgaria: NATO Secretary General Expected in Bulgaria This Month @Wikimedia Commons

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is anticipated to visit Bulgaria to attend the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, as revealed by Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov during an interview on NOVA NEWS.

Minister Zapryanov highlighted the likelihood of a Ukrainian parliamentary delegation participating in the assembly as well, suggesting that discussions regarding aid to Ukraine would inevitably be on the agenda.

Scheduled to take place in Sofia from May 24 to 27, the spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly serves as a platform for parliamentary representatives from NATO member states to convene and discuss pertinent issues.

Regarding the principles governing the assembly, Minister Zapryanov emphasized the avoidance of bilateral disputes between member nations, emphasizing the importance of maintaining unity within NATO. He stressed the need to prevent acts of animosity towards allied countries, citing the border between Bulgaria and the Republic of Macedonia as an example of a boundary shared by NATO allies where such conflicts should be avoided.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, NATO, Stoltenberg, Zapryanov

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Lags Behind in E-Business Software Adoption Across EU

In 2023, the adoption of electronic business applications among enterprises in the EU varied considerably based on their size

Business | May 17, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria's "Struma" Highway Introduces Helipad for Emergency Medical Assistance

The Ministry of Transport announced that the Civil Aviation Administration General Directorate has officially registered the eighth site designated for emergency medical assistance by air in Bulgaria

Society | May 17, 2024, Friday // 10:48

Over 60 Bulgarian Museums and Galleries to Participate in European Night of Museums

Over 60 museums and galleries across 25 regions in Bulgaria are taking part in the Night of Museums initiative

Society » Culture | May 17, 2024, Friday // 09:23

Bulgaria Ventures into Kamikaze Drones Production: A Game Changer in Military Technology

Bulgaria is embarking on the production of kamikaze drones, which will be priced at BGN 2,000 each and have the capability to destroy tanks valued at 10-15 million euros

Politics » Defense | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 18:06

Bulgargaz Pursues Legal Action Against Gazprom Over Gas Supply Cuts

During a briefing at the Ministry of Energy, it was revealed that Bulgargaz intends to pursue legal action against Gazprom Export, seeking damages amounting to BGN 400 million

Business » Energy | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 12:28

Financial Expert's Projections: If Inflation Continues to Fall Bulgaria Can Adopt the Euro in 2025

Julian Voinov, an economist and financial expert, expressed optimism regarding Bulgaria's potential adoption of the euro in 2025 or early 2026

Business » Finance | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 12:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Bulgaria Ventures into Kamikaze Drones Production: A Game Changer in Military Technology

Bulgaria is embarking on the production of kamikaze drones, which will be priced at BGN 2,000 each and have the capability to destroy tanks valued at 10-15 million euros

Politics » Defense | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 18:06

Bulgaria's Defense Modernization: F-16 Maintenance to Stay In-House

Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov assured that the F-16 Block 70 aircraft will undergo full maintenance in Bulgaria

Politics » Defense | May 13, 2024, Monday // 16:19

Including the Bulgarian Captains: The Houthis Showed the Sailors of "Galaxy Leader" for the First Time in Nearly 6 Months

Maritime.bg recently shared images on social media featuring sailors from the vessel "Galaxy Leader," which had been seized in the Red Sea

Politics » Defense | May 13, 2024, Monday // 08:43

Rescued Bulgarian Ship Docks in Varna for Restoration

The vessel known as the "Ruen," operated by the "Navigation Maritime Bulgare," has arrived in Varna for repairs, as announced by Captain Alexander Kalchev, who serves as the executive director of the shipping company

Politics » Defense | May 10, 2024, Friday // 13:16

British Armed Forces Minister Visits Bulgaria Ahead of NATO Summit

The British Minister of the Armed Forces, Leo Doherty, is set to embark on a two-day visit to Bulgaria, as announced by the British Embassy

Politics » Defense | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 10:50

Bulgarian Defense Chief Dismisses Notion of Anti-NATO Sentiments in the Army

In a recent interview with bTV, Defense Chief Emil Eftimov addressed concerns about the presence of anti-NATO sentiments within the Bulgarian military

Politics » Defense | May 7, 2024, Tuesday // 13:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria