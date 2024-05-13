"You Are Next" - Man Arrested for Threatening Serbian President Vucic

A man has been apprehended in Serbia after allegedly making threats against President Aleksandar Vucic, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Ivica Dacic, as reported by local media and BTA.

The individual, identified as D.M. from Sombor, has been placed under arrest and held in custody for 48 hours, as announced by the Serbian Ministry of the Interior in a statement relayed by Tanjug news agency.

The threats against President Vucic surfaced following his expression of shock over the recent assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. Vucic had conveyed his prayers for Fico's recovery, referring to him as a close friend of Serbia. Subsequently, menacing messages appeared on Vucic's social media post, suggesting that he could be the next target.

Senior figures within the Serbian government swiftly denounced the threats against Vucic, urging prompt action from the relevant authorities to address the situation.