The pH Level in Shampoos: Why Is It Important?

Stylists recommend that you pay attention to the acidity of hair cosmetics, since this indicator affects the product's effectiveness. The well-known neutral pH in cosmetics is not always ideal for all hair types, as there are situations when the strands need a different acidic environment. Shampoos, conditioners, masks, and other products should be selected according to the pH level required for a particular hair type and scalp condition. In this case, the active ingredients help to achieve the desired result. Manufacturers of professional cosmetics always indicate the product's acidity on the packaging so that hairdressers can accurately select the right formulas. Let's figure out why this is important.

What does the pH level mean?

The pH level indicates the degree of acidity or alkaline level of a substance in a liquid state. Conventionally, cosmetic products can be divided into acidic, neutral and alkaline. The indicator ranges from 0 to 14. To determine how acidic or alkaline a substance is, you need to use a special scale. Index 7 is pH neutral. All indicators greater than 7 are a sign of an alkaline substance, and vice versa, all numbers less than 7 are characteristics of acidic products.

Skin and hair also have a certain pH level, which can change depending on external and internal factors. External factors include dyeing, perm, straightening, and beauty treatments. Internal factors are related to nutrition and health. Therefore, if any problems with hair are found, it is important to assess all possible causes and eliminate them comprehensively.

Optimal acidity of shampoo: selection rules

First, you need to determine the acidity of the scalp. Dermatologists use a special device that accurately measures pH level. This indicator can be determined approximately by yourself, since in oily hair, it is alkaline, and in dry hair, it is acidic. This is why pH 5.5 shampoos should only be used on normal, healthy curls.

Acid shampoos have a pH level of

Neutral shampoos have a pH level of 5.5 and are intended for normal hair. They do not disturb the scalp's natural balance and can be used for daily hair washing.

Alkaline shampoos have a pH level of up to 8 and help open the hair cuticle scales, which is why these products are used during colouring and other aggressive cosmetic procedures.

How to determine the pH level of cosmetics

If the pH level is not indicated on the product packaging, and you want to check this indicator yourself, use special strips. They are sold in a set with an acidity scale from 1 to 14. Remember that products in a liquid state are suitable for testing: shampoos, conditioners, serums, etc. If the product is creamy, lengthen the exposure time of the product to the test strip. Never add water to cosmetics to make the product thinner. This will make the test results inaccurate, as the water will change the actual pH value. After applying the product to the surface of the test strip, the colour of the paper will change. To determine the numerical value of the result, you need to find a relevant shade on a multi-coloured scale.

Thus, it is important to choose compositions with a suitable pH level and sometimes combine acid and alkaline products for proper care. After chemical exposure to the curls, it is necessary to use nourishing shampoos, conditioners, and other products with acidic formulas.

