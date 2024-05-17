BNB: Bulgaria Must Join the Eurozone As Soon As Possible To Avoid the Losses of Billions

Business » FINANCE | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 10:21
Bulgaria: BNB: Bulgaria Must Join the Eurozone As Soon As Possible To Avoid the Losses of Billions

This was stated by the Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank at the international conference "Bulgaria in the Eurozone, When?" in Sofia

The consensus among the Bulgarian National Bank, the Association of Banks in Bulgaria, the international diplomatic elite, and the Bulgarian business community is unequivocal: Bulgaria must join the Eurozone by January 1, 2025. This became clear at the international conference "Bulgaria in the Eurozone, When? " in Sofia, attended by prominent figures including Dimitar Radev, Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, Petko Nikolov, Minister of Economy and Industry of the Republic of Bulgaria, Wolfgang Schüssel, former Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, Joseph Muscat, former Prime Minister of the Republic of Malta and MEP, Adrian Năstase, former Prime Minister of Romania, Michalis Sarris, former Minister of Finance of the Republic of Cyprus, George Zanias, former Minister of Finance of Greece, Borislav Boyanov, Chairman of the Association of Honorary Consuls in Bulgaria, Nikolay Vassilev, former Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria, and Petia Dimitrova, Chairman of the Association of Banks in Bulgaria.

"Marginal topics divert attention from the nation's true priorities. The magnitude of the potential loss isn't counted in millions, but in billions. Bulgaria must complete its European integration as soon as possible by joining the Eurozone," stated Dimitar Radev. He stressed that the procrastination in Bulgaria's complete integration into the heart of the European Union, namely the eurozone, comes with an escalating cost.

George Zanias, former Minister of Finance of Greece, emphasized the potential and opportunities that the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria will unlock for the private sector. He also noted that joining the Eurozone will enhance the country's credibility, improve access to financing, and accelerate returns from foreign investments. According to him, Europe's trust in the private sector is crucial for fostering improved exchanges with other countries and expanding trading opportunities.

Michalis Sarris, former Minister of Finance of the Republic of Cyprus, highlighted the necessity for Bulgaria to strike a balance between financial discipline and economic growth. He explained the importance of reasonable resource allocation in attaining this objective, pointing to European programs that can facilitate the effective utilization of resources. This strategic approach enables the country to foster and sustain its economic development.

"I can confidently state that we, as banks, will be fully prepared to accept the euro by January 1, 2025, utilizing all our available resources. I hope that this strategic objective will be embraced by the incoming government following the elections, and that every effort will be made to ensure Bulgaria's accession to the single European currency," said Petia Dimitrova, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Postbank and Chairman of the Board of Association of Banks in Bulgaria.

The program of "Bulgaria in the Eurozone, When?" covered a diverse array of economic, financial, political, and business topics related to Bulgaria's Eurozone accession. The event attracted hundreds of official guests and media outlets who had the opportunity to engage with in-depth analyses, best practices, and applicable strategies for the effective implementation of requisite reforms, which are crucial for fostering sustainable and prosperous management of economic integration.

The event is organized in partnership between the Association of Honorary Consuls in Bulgaria, the Bulgarian CFA Association, and the Association of Banks in Bulgaria.

The event is supported by the general partner Postbank, the main partners Samsung Store, "Georgiev, Todorov & Co." and UG Market Fund Management, as well as partners UniCredit Bulbank, Boyanov & Co., Expat Capital and M3 Communications Group, Inc. Media partners of the event are BNT, Euronews, Bloomberg TV, 24 Chasa, Trud, Manager, Investor.bg, Dir.bg, Econ.bg, Novinite.bg, and SeeNews.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Eurozone, Bulgaria, BNB

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Lags Behind in E-Business Software Adoption Across EU

In 2023, the adoption of electronic business applications among enterprises in the EU varied considerably based on their size

Business | May 17, 2024, Friday // 12:10

Bulgaria's "Struma" Highway Introduces Helipad for Emergency Medical Assistance

The Ministry of Transport announced that the Civil Aviation Administration General Directorate has officially registered the eighth site designated for emergency medical assistance by air in Bulgaria

Society | May 17, 2024, Friday // 10:48

Over 60 Bulgarian Museums and Galleries to Participate in European Night of Museums

Over 60 museums and galleries across 25 regions in Bulgaria are taking part in the Night of Museums initiative

Society » Culture | May 17, 2024, Friday // 09:23

Bulgaria Ventures into Kamikaze Drones Production: A Game Changer in Military Technology

Bulgaria is embarking on the production of kamikaze drones, which will be priced at BGN 2,000 each and have the capability to destroy tanks valued at 10-15 million euros

Politics » Defense | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 18:06

Bulgargaz Pursues Legal Action Against Gazprom Over Gas Supply Cuts

During a briefing at the Ministry of Energy, it was revealed that Bulgargaz intends to pursue legal action against Gazprom Export, seeking damages amounting to BGN 400 million

Business » Energy | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 12:28

Financial Expert's Projections: If Inflation Continues to Fall Bulgaria Can Adopt the Euro in 2025

Julian Voinov, an economist and financial expert, expressed optimism regarding Bulgaria's potential adoption of the euro in 2025 or early 2026

Business » Finance | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 12:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Financial Expert's Projections: If Inflation Continues to Fall Bulgaria Can Adopt the Euro in 2025

Julian Voinov, an economist and financial expert, expressed optimism regarding Bulgaria's potential adoption of the euro in 2025 or early 2026

Business » Finance | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 12:03

Former Finance Minister: Bulgaria Can Enter the Eurozone in 2026 at the Earliest

Former Finance Minister Simeon Dyankov has suggested that Bulgaria's potential entry into the Eurozone may not materialize before 2026

Business » Finance | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 09:45

Bulgaria's GDP Shows Modest Growth in Early 2024

In the initial quarter of 2024, Bulgaria's economy expanded by 0.4%, as per an expedited evaluation by the National Statistical Institute (NSI), a slight deceleration from the 0.5% growth witnessed in the final quarter of the preceding year

Business » Finance | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 18:00

Bulgarian Banker: No One Enters the Eurozone in the Middle of the Year

According to Levon Hampartzoumian, the likelihood of Bulgaria joining the Eurozone in 2025 is very slim, as no country has ever entered during the middle of the year

Business » Finance | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 13:12

Bulgaria Will Not Fulfill the Criteria for the Euro by the June Report

According to Dimitar Radev, the Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), Bulgaria will not meet all the requirements for joining the Eurozone by the time the convergence report is released in June

Business » Finance | May 14, 2024, Tuesday // 11:57

Bulgarian National Bank Initiates Trial Minting of 8 Million Euro Coins

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has initiated a trial minting process for 8 million euro coins, as announced by BNB Governor Dimitar Radev during a conference on the euro's introduction

Business » Finance | May 14, 2024, Tuesday // 10:31
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria