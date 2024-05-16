Biden and Trump Set to Clash in 2024 Debate Showdown

US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are gearing up for debates in June and September, setting the stage for what promises to be a contentious face-off as they both contemplate another shot at the White House in 2024. Both leaders have accepted invitations to participate in the debates, which are expected to shape the final stretch of the 2024 campaign, according to reports from CNN.

The first debate, hosted by CNN, is scheduled for June 27, followed by a second debate on September 10, organized by ABC News. President Biden confirmed his acceptance of both invitations and threw the ball into Trump's court, stating on social media, "I've received and accepted an invitation from @CNN for a debate on June 27th. Over to you, Donald."

Trump, who is vying for a return to the White House after his departure in 2020, responded by accepting the debate invitations. He criticized Biden as the "worst President" in US history and eagerly embraced the opportunity to face him in the debates, stating, "It is my great honor to accept the CNN Debate against Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST PRESIDENT in the History of the United States."

Biden, in a video challenge to Trump, taunted him by recalling their previous debates in 2020 and daring him to face off once again. Trump, in response, attacked Biden's debating skills and criticized his policies, expressing his eagerness to participate in more than two debates.

Trump emphasized the need for "excitement purposes" to hold the debates in large venues and expressed his readiness to engage in the discussions, concluding with the rallying cry, "Let's get ready to Rumble!!!" The debates between Trump and Biden are expected to be pivotal moments in the lead-up to the presidential elections scheduled for November.