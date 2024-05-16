Biden and Trump Set to Clash in 2024 Debate Showdown

World | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Biden and Trump Set to Clash in 2024 Debate Showdown

US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are gearing up for debates in June and September, setting the stage for what promises to be a contentious face-off as they both contemplate another shot at the White House in 2024. Both leaders have accepted invitations to participate in the debates, which are expected to shape the final stretch of the 2024 campaign, according to reports from CNN.

The first debate, hosted by CNN, is scheduled for June 27, followed by a second debate on September 10, organized by ABC News. President Biden confirmed his acceptance of both invitations and threw the ball into Trump's court, stating on social media, "I've received and accepted an invitation from @CNN for a debate on June 27th. Over to you, Donald."

Trump, who is vying for a return to the White House after his departure in 2020, responded by accepting the debate invitations. He criticized Biden as the "worst President" in US history and eagerly embraced the opportunity to face him in the debates, stating, "It is my great honor to accept the CNN Debate against Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST PRESIDENT in the History of the United States."

Biden, in a video challenge to Trump, taunted him by recalling their previous debates in 2020 and daring him to face off once again. Trump, in response, attacked Biden's debating skills and criticized his policies, expressing his eagerness to participate in more than two debates.

Trump emphasized the need for "excitement purposes" to hold the debates in large venues and expressed his readiness to engage in the discussions, concluding with the rallying cry, "Let's get ready to Rumble!!!" The debates between Trump and Biden are expected to be pivotal moments in the lead-up to the presidential elections scheduled for November.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: debate, Trump, Biden, US

Related Articles:

Romania Gets Ahead of Bulgaria Again: PM Expects Visa-Free Travel to US by October

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has announced that Romanians will likely no longer require visas to travel to the United States by October of this year

World » Southeast Europe | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 16:03

US Announces $2 Billion Military Aid Boost for Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in Kyiv that the United States will provide Ukraine with an additional 2 billion USD in military aid

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 14:54

US Threatens Aid Cut to Georgia Over Foreign Agents Act

The passing of Georgia's "Foreign Agents" Act by parliament on Tuesday has prompted a warning from the United States, indicating a potential reevaluation of its relationship with the Caucasus nation

World | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 09:19

Biden's Move: US Bans Russian Enriched Uranium Imports

The White House press office announced that US President Joe Biden has enacted legislation prohibiting the importation of enriched uranium from Russia into the United States

World » Russia | May 14, 2024, Tuesday // 09:32

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Surprise Visit to Kyiv

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unexpected visit to Kyiv early this morning

World » Ukraine | May 14, 2024, Tuesday // 09:21

US Warns Israel: Arms Deliveries Halted in Response to Military Operation

In a significant development that underscores growing tensions in the Middle East, President Joe Biden has issued a stern warning to Israel, announcing the halt of certain weapons deliveries if a military operation proceeds in the Palestinian territory of

World | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 09:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

G7 to Back EU Plan Utilizing Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

According to an official from the Italian Ministry of Finance, finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) nations, scheduled to meet in Italy next week, are set to endorse a European Union proposal

World » EU | May 17, 2024, Friday // 10:55

Viktor Orbán: Robert Fico's Health Status "Between Life and Death"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán shared concerning news about Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's condition

World » EU | May 17, 2024, Friday // 10:52

Putin Praises Russian-Chinese Brotherhood on China Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the enduring bond between Russia and China during the final day of his two-day visit to China

World » Russia | May 17, 2024, Friday // 10:50

Diplomatic Tensions: Russia Expels British Military Attaché from Moscow

In response to Downing Street's accusation of sponsoring espionage and hacking attacks on British officials, Russia has expelled Britain's military attaché in Moscow

World » Russia | May 17, 2024, Friday // 09:27

Netanyahu Declares Battle for Rafah Critical in War Against Hamas

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has emphasized the critical importance of the battle for Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip for Israel, which has been engaged in a war against Hamas for over seven months

World | May 17, 2024, Friday // 09:16

Longest Air Alert of the War in Kharkiv as Russian Offensive and Drone Attacks Intensify

For 16 hours, the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv remained under air alert, the longest duration since the war began

World » Ukraine | May 17, 2024, Friday // 09:14
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria