Putin's Visit to China: Strengthening Bilateral Ties Amid Global Chaos

World » RUSSIA | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 09:49
Bulgaria: Putin's Visit to China: Strengthening Bilateral Ties Amid Global Chaos

During a meeting in Beijing, Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin hailed the relationship between China and Russia as a stabilizing influence amidst global turmoil. Putin's visit marks his first trip abroad since his re-election in March, and his second to China in the last six months, underscoring the significance of the two nations' economic partnership in light of extensive sanctions imposed on Russia due to its actions in Ukraine.

The Russian president received a warm welcome from Xi, with a grand ceremony held in Beijing as depicted in state television footage. National anthems played as the leaders met, symbolizing the commencement of Putin's two-day visit, which aims to further strengthen the already robust bilateral ties characterized as mutually beneficial.

During their discussions, Xi referred to Putin as an "old friend" and emphasized the positive impact of China-Russia relations on global peace, as stated by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Xi expressed China's readiness to collaborate with Russia in upholding justice worldwide, highlighting the significance of nurturing and cherishing the hard-won bilateral relationship.

In response, Putin echoed Xi's sentiments, asserting that the relationship between Moscow and Beijing serves as a stabilizing force in the international arena. He emphasized that the partnership is not driven by opportunism nor aimed at any specific party, but rather guided by principles of justice, a democratic world order, and respect for international law.

The timing of Putin's visit coincides with recent developments in Ukraine, where he has reported progress in Russian military operations. Despite Western criticism, Xi dismissed concerns regarding China's close ties with Russia, emphasizing the economic benefits derived from energy imports and access to natural resources from Russia.

