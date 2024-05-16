Update: Slovak Prime Minister Regains Consciousness After Assassination Attempt

Bulgaria: Update: Slovak Prime Minister Regains Consciousness After Assassination Attempt

The Slovak Prime Minister, Robert Fico, has regained consciousness, although he remains in a serious condition following an attack. The announcement came during a late-night press conference held by Slovakia's interior minister. Fico, aged 59, was shot in Handlova, and his surgery lasted more than three hours due to the severity of his injuries, which posed a significant risk to his life.

The perpetrator of the attack has been apprehended, though details remain unconfirmed. Reports suggest the assailant is a 71-year-old individual whose motivations are suspected to be political in nature. Slovak media outlets have circulated videos purportedly featuring the attacker criticizing Fico's government.

Security experts contend that yesterday's assassination attempt on the Slovak Prime Minister could have been prevented. They argue that the relatively sparse crowd in the square where the incident occurred provided an opportunity for the Prime Minister's security detail to conduct thorough checks on individuals present.

