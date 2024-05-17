Weather Forecast in Bulgaria: Continued Rain and Cool Temperatures Until End of May

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 09:40
Bulgaria: Weather Forecast in Bulgaria: Continued Rain and Cool Temperatures Until End of May @Pixabay

According to Assistant Professor Anastasia Stoycheva, PhD, the Director of the Department "Forecasts" at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, most of the country, except for Southwest Bulgaria, will experience below-normal temperatures and ongoing precipitation until the end of May. Recent days have seen intense rainfall across the nation, with Dobrich recording a particularly low temperature of 1 degree Celsius, an anomaly for this time of year.

Throughout May, temperatures have consistently hovered 5 to 6 degrees below the expected norms, with no indication of a forthcoming shift towards warmer weather. While there may be a brief respite on Saturday with reduced precipitation and a slight increase in temperature, this will be short-lived as heavy rain, thunderstorms, and the possibility of hail are forecasted to return on Sunday.

Looking ahead, temperatures are expected to further decrease in the upcoming week, accompanied by near-daily rainfall. Overall, the weather pattern indicates a continuation of cooler conditions and persistent precipitation until the end of the month.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: rain, weather, temperatures, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Lags Behind in E-Business Software Adoption Across EU

In 2023, the adoption of electronic business applications among enterprises in the EU varied considerably based on their size

Business | May 17, 2024, Friday // 12:10

Bulgaria's "Struma" Highway Introduces Helipad for Emergency Medical Assistance

The Ministry of Transport announced that the Civil Aviation Administration General Directorate has officially registered the eighth site designated for emergency medical assistance by air in Bulgaria

Society | May 17, 2024, Friday // 10:48

Over 60 Bulgarian Museums and Galleries to Participate in European Night of Museums

Over 60 museums and galleries across 25 regions in Bulgaria are taking part in the Night of Museums initiative

Society » Culture | May 17, 2024, Friday // 09:23

Bulgaria Ventures into Kamikaze Drones Production: A Game Changer in Military Technology

Bulgaria is embarking on the production of kamikaze drones, which will be priced at BGN 2,000 each and have the capability to destroy tanks valued at 10-15 million euros

Politics » Defense | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 18:06

Bulgargaz Pursues Legal Action Against Gazprom Over Gas Supply Cuts

During a briefing at the Ministry of Energy, it was revealed that Bulgargaz intends to pursue legal action against Gazprom Export, seeking damages amounting to BGN 400 million

Business » Energy | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 12:28

Financial Expert's Projections: If Inflation Continues to Fall Bulgaria Can Adopt the Euro in 2025

Julian Voinov, an economist and financial expert, expressed optimism regarding Bulgaria's potential adoption of the euro in 2025 or early 2026

Business » Finance | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 12:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Current Weather Conditions: Heavy Rainfall and Cloud Cover in bulgaria

Today, several regions in the country are facing adverse weather conditions once again

Society » Environment | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 09:08

Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Forecast for Western Bulgaria

Today, heavy rainfall is expected in several regions, including Sofia-city, as a yellow weather warning has been issued

Society » Environment | May 14, 2024, Tuesday // 09:18

Weather in Bulgaria: Clouds, Rain, and Mountain Snowfall

On May 13th, the weather is expected to be predominantly cloudy across the country

Society » Environment | May 13, 2024, Monday // 08:13

Solar Fury: The Geomagnetic Storm of 2024

A potent geomagnetic storm, the most formidable in two decades, has struck, instigated by successive coronal mass ejections from the Sun

Society » Environment | May 11, 2024, Saturday // 08:55

Weather In Bulgaria Over The Weekend: Sunny Spells and Occasional Rain

On May 11, the weather is expected to be predominantly sunny, with heavier cloud cover anticipated in the East and South during the morning hours

Society » Environment | May 10, 2024, Friday // 18:00

Weather Forecast for Bulgaria: Sunshine and Rising Temperatures Ahead

According to Professor Georgi Rachev, a Bulgarian climatologist speaking on bTV, Bulgaria can expect an abundance of sunshine with no rainfall until Sunday afternoon

Society » Environment | May 10, 2024, Friday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria