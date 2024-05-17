Weather Forecast in Bulgaria: Continued Rain and Cool Temperatures Until End of May

According to Assistant Professor Anastasia Stoycheva, PhD, the Director of the Department "Forecasts" at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, most of the country, except for Southwest Bulgaria, will experience below-normal temperatures and ongoing precipitation until the end of May. Recent days have seen intense rainfall across the nation, with Dobrich recording a particularly low temperature of 1 degree Celsius, an anomaly for this time of year.

Throughout May, temperatures have consistently hovered 5 to 6 degrees below the expected norms, with no indication of a forthcoming shift towards warmer weather. While there may be a brief respite on Saturday with reduced precipitation and a slight increase in temperature, this will be short-lived as heavy rain, thunderstorms, and the possibility of hail are forecasted to return on Sunday.

Looking ahead, temperatures are expected to further decrease in the upcoming week, accompanied by near-daily rainfall. Overall, the weather pattern indicates a continuation of cooler conditions and persistent precipitation until the end of the month.