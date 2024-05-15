Bulgaria Nears Eurozone Inflation Criterion, European Commission Forecasts
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico Stable After Assassination Attempt
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was shot at close range in Handlova on Wednesday, is now in a stable but serious condition following surgery
Greek Prime Minister Proposes European Air Defense System Inspired by 'Iron Dome'
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has proposed the establishment of a European air defense system, modeled after Israel's "Iron Dome"
Update: Slovak Prime Minister Regains Consciousness After Assassination Attempt
The Slovak Prime Minister, Robert Fico, has regained consciousness, although he remains in a serious condition following an attack
BREAKING: Slovakian Prime Minister Has Been Shot!
The Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, was the target of an attempted attack, with no current information available regarding his condition.
Georgian Parliament Passes Controversial 'Foreign Agents' Law Amid Political Turmoil
The Georgian parliament has officially passed a controversial law on "foreign agents" today in its third and final reading
European Union Adopts Migration and Asylum Reforms Despite Resistance from Hungary and Others
The new European migration and asylum pact has been ratified despite opposition from Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia, with the Czech Republic, Malta, and Austria abstaining during the final vote on Tuesday