BREAKING: Slovakian Prime Minister Has Been Shot!

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico Stable After Assassination Attempt
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was shot at close range in Handlova on Wednesday, is now in a stable but serious condition following surgery
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has proposed the establishment of a European air defense system, modeled after Israel's "Iron Dome"
The Slovak Prime Minister, Robert Fico, has regained consciousness, although he remains in a serious condition following an attack
The European Commission anticipates that Bulgaria will narrowly approach meeting the inflation criterion required for entry into the Eurozone, although it may not fully satisfy it
The Georgian parliament has officially passed a controversial law on "foreign agents" today in its third and final reading
The new European migration and asylum pact has been ratified despite opposition from Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia, with the Czech Republic, Malta, and Austria abstaining during the final vote on Tuesday
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU