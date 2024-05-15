BREAKING: Slovakian Prime Minister Has Been Shot!

World » EU | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 16:41
Bulgaria: BREAKING: Slovakian Prime Minister Has Been Shot!

The Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, was the target of an attempted attack, with no current information available regarding his condition. The incident has sparked tensions within the ruling Smer party, leading to accusations and counter-accusations regarding responsibility for the attack.

As of 16:30 Bulgarian time, there is no clear update on Fico's condition. A parliamentary meeting scheduled for the same time aims to address the situation and determine the next steps.

An eyewitness quoted by the publication "Dennik" described hearing 3-4 shots and witnessing the prime minister falling to the ground, with blood stains visible on his chest and head. However, the extent of his injuries remains uncertain.

Reporters on the scene noted that the shooting occurred as Fico was leaving the House of Culture in Bratislava, where he had been meeting and interacting with citizens. Security personnel swiftly attended to Fico, transporting him to the hospital for treatment.

In response to the incident, President Zuzana Caputova condemned the attack as "brutal and reckless," expressing shock and offering her support for Fico's recovery. Meanwhile, the ruling Smer party has pointed fingers at the opposition, fueling tensions within the parliament, as reported by Slovak media outlets.

