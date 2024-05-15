Bulgarian Authorities Probe Chilling Murder Case in Botevgrad

Crime | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 15:02
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Authorities Probe Chilling Murder Case in Botevgrad @novinite.com

Authorities in Botevgrad are currently investigating a grave crime, as reported by Nova TV. The discovery of charred remains has prompted a serious inquiry. The Ministry of the Interior disclosed that a 57-year-old resident of Novachene village, missing for several days, was officially declared as subject to a nationwide search as of yesterday.

According to the investigation, the missing individual was last seen in the company of a local resident, with whom he had been involved in a dispute a day prior. This individual has since been detained for up to 72 hours, pending further investigation. Procedural measures are ongoing under the supervision of the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office.

Unofficial sources suggest that the victim's body was dismembered before being incinerated, possibly in an attempt to conceal evidence. The state prosecution has indicated that they are pursuing the theory of a homicide. Bone fragments discovered at the scene have been collected and sent for forensic examination to ascertain their human origin.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Botevgrad, examination, crime

Related Articles:

Fatal Shooting Rocks New York Subway: One Dead, Five Injured

|

Crime Watch: The Unseen Side of Sofia Revealed in New Data!

|

Crime in Bulgaria: Overall Decrease, But Domestic Violence Spikes

|

Slovakia's Intelligence Chief has been charged for Organizing a Criminal Group

|

Bulgaria: Murder in the Municipality of Vetrino - A 16-year-old was Arrested

|

Bulgaria: 9 Detained in Sliven Region during Police Operation against Domestic Crime and Vote Buying

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Immunity at Play: Bulgarian Deputy Candidate Evades Drug Test Amidst Police Pursuit

In a late-night incident along Rakovski Street in the capital, six patrol cars and a vehicle from the General Directorate of the Gendarmerie were involved in pursuing a candidate for deputy

Crime | May 10, 2024, Friday // 11:00

Rampant Theft Plagues Bulgarian Retailers: Record Losses Reported

The Bulgarian Retail Association (BRA) sounded the alarm over a staggering increase in theft incidents across commercial establishments, marking a concerning trend for retailers nationwide

Crime | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 15:39

Bulgaria: Man Stabs Girlfriend with Scissors, Another Arrested for Threats

In a disturbing incident in Elena, Bulgaria, a 23-year-old man has been detained after inflicting multiple stab wounds on his 41-year-old girlfriend's head with a pair of scissors

Crime | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 12:31

Bulgarian Authorities Uncover Cigarette Smuggling Scheme Concealed in Bread

Bulgarian customs officials intercepted a clandestine smuggling operation involving over 3,000 packs of cigarettes ingeniously concealed within loaves of bread near the Danube Bridge in Vidin

Crime | April 29, 2024, Monday // 12:33

Bulgaria: Life Sentence Confirmed for Brutal Murder Amid Domestic Violence Tragedy

The Varna Court of Appeal has upheld a life sentence for the horrific murder of Silvia S., a woman from the Shumen village of Chernoglavtsi, marking a tragic end to a story of domestic violence that gripped the nation

Crime | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 13:19

Bulgarian Journalist Dimitar Stoyanov Detained on Charges of Hooliganism and Weapon Threat

Bulgarian journalist Dimitar Stoyanov finds himself embroiled in controversy after being detained by authorities for 24 hours on charges of hooliganism and threatening behavior with a weapon

Crime | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 09:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria