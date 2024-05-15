Bulgarian Authorities Probe Chilling Murder Case in Botevgrad

Authorities in Botevgrad are currently investigating a grave crime, as reported by Nova TV. The discovery of charred remains has prompted a serious inquiry. The Ministry of the Interior disclosed that a 57-year-old resident of Novachene village, missing for several days, was officially declared as subject to a nationwide search as of yesterday.

According to the investigation, the missing individual was last seen in the company of a local resident, with whom he had been involved in a dispute a day prior. This individual has since been detained for up to 72 hours, pending further investigation. Procedural measures are ongoing under the supervision of the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office.

Unofficial sources suggest that the victim's body was dismembered before being incinerated, possibly in an attempt to conceal evidence. The state prosecution has indicated that they are pursuing the theory of a homicide. Bone fragments discovered at the scene have been collected and sent for forensic examination to ascertain their human origin.