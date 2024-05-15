Bulgarian Authorities Probe Chilling Murder Case in Botevgrad
Immunity at Play: Bulgarian Deputy Candidate Evades Drug Test Amidst Police Pursuit
In a late-night incident along Rakovski Street in the capital, six patrol cars and a vehicle from the General Directorate of the Gendarmerie were involved in pursuing a candidate for deputy
Rampant Theft Plagues Bulgarian Retailers: Record Losses Reported
The Bulgarian Retail Association (BRA) sounded the alarm over a staggering increase in theft incidents across commercial establishments, marking a concerning trend for retailers nationwide
Bulgaria: Man Stabs Girlfriend with Scissors, Another Arrested for Threats
In a disturbing incident in Elena, Bulgaria, a 23-year-old man has been detained after inflicting multiple stab wounds on his 41-year-old girlfriend's head with a pair of scissors
Bulgarian Authorities Uncover Cigarette Smuggling Scheme Concealed in Bread
Bulgarian customs officials intercepted a clandestine smuggling operation involving over 3,000 packs of cigarettes ingeniously concealed within loaves of bread near the Danube Bridge in Vidin
Bulgaria: Life Sentence Confirmed for Brutal Murder Amid Domestic Violence Tragedy
The Varna Court of Appeal has upheld a life sentence for the horrific murder of Silvia S., a woman from the Shumen village of Chernoglavtsi, marking a tragic end to a story of domestic violence that gripped the nation
Bulgarian Journalist Dimitar Stoyanov Detained on Charges of Hooliganism and Weapon Threat
Bulgarian journalist Dimitar Stoyanov finds himself embroiled in controversy after being detained by authorities for 24 hours on charges of hooliganism and threatening behavior with a weapon