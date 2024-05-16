US Announces $2 Billion Military Aid Boost for Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in Kyiv that the United States will provide Ukraine with an additional 2 billion USD in military aid, directing the funds towards investments in Ukraine's industry. This announcement came during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Reports indicate that Russian units have gained control over more than 10 villages in Ukraine's Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions. The situation in Vovchansk, situated on the border with Russia, is described as highly complex, confirmed by a spokesperson for the Ukrainian army.

The focus of the US military aid is on sending Patriot and other air defense systems to Ukraine, as highlighted by Antony Blinken.

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops are reportedly occupying positions on the streets of the Ukrainian border town of Vovchansk, with fighting reported in the northern part of the city. The Ukrainian Army's General Staff announced the withdrawal of troops from two areas in the Kharkiv Region - around Vovchansk and Lukyantsi. Simultaneously, there are warnings of Russia amassing troops along the border with the Sumy region, potentially in preparation for a new offensive.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian-launched ATACMS missiles over Crimea were intercepted, with Ukrainian drones destroyed in the Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk regions.

Due to the escalating situation on the front, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has postponed all upcoming visits abroad. His adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments on possible negotiations regarding the conflict in Ukraine, labeling them as "hypocritical."

Ahead of his visit to Beijing, Putin expressed support for China's 12-point peace plan, emphasizing Beijing's understanding of the crisis's underlying causes. Putin stated Russia's openness to dialogue, a sentiment echoed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who remarked that if Russia genuinely sought negotiations, Ukraine would be receptive.