US Announces $2 Billion Military Aid Boost for Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 14:54
Bulgaria: US Announces $2 Billion Military Aid Boost for Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in Kyiv that the United States will provide Ukraine with an additional 2 billion USD in military aid, directing the funds towards investments in Ukraine's industry. This announcement came during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Reports indicate that Russian units have gained control over more than 10 villages in Ukraine's Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions. The situation in Vovchansk, situated on the border with Russia, is described as highly complex, confirmed by a spokesperson for the Ukrainian army.

The focus of the US military aid is on sending Patriot and other air defense systems to Ukraine, as highlighted by Antony Blinken.

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops are reportedly occupying positions on the streets of the Ukrainian border town of Vovchansk, with fighting reported in the northern part of the city. The Ukrainian Army's General Staff announced the withdrawal of troops from two areas in the Kharkiv Region - around Vovchansk and Lukyantsi. Simultaneously, there are warnings of Russia amassing troops along the border with the Sumy region, potentially in preparation for a new offensive.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian-launched ATACMS missiles over Crimea were intercepted, with Ukrainian drones destroyed in the Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk regions.

Due to the escalating situation on the front, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has postponed all upcoming visits abroad. His adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments on possible negotiations regarding the conflict in Ukraine, labeling them as "hypocritical."

Ahead of his visit to Beijing, Putin expressed support for China's 12-point peace plan, emphasizing Beijing's understanding of the crisis's underlying causes. Putin stated Russia's openness to dialogue, a sentiment echoed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who remarked that if Russia genuinely sought negotiations, Ukraine would be receptive.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, Blinken, Russia, Ukraine

Related Articles:

Developments in Kharkiv: Russians Claim Advances in Lyptsi and Volchansk

Russian forces are reportedly making advances towards the Ukrainian village of Lyptsi near Kharkiv

World » Ukraine | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 13:49

Biden and Trump Set to Clash in 2024 Debate Showdown

US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are gearing up for debates in June and September, setting the stage for what promises to be a contentious face-off as they both contemplate another shot at the White House in 2024

World | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 10:00

Putin's Visit to China: Strengthening Bilateral Ties Amid Global Chaos

During a meeting in Beijing, Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin hailed the relationship between China and Russia as a stabilizing influence amidst global turmoil

World » Russia | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 09:49

Romania Gets Ahead of Bulgaria Again: PM Expects Visa-Free Travel to US by October

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has announced that Romanians will likely no longer require visas to travel to the United States by October of this year

World » Southeast Europe | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 16:03

Blinken's Bizarre Guitar Performance in Kyiv Amidst Destructive Russian Offensive

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an appearance at a bar in Kyiv, Ukraine, where he joined members of a Ukrainian rock band in playing the song "Rockin' in the Free World" on guitar

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 12:32

Putin Named the Main Issue for Resolving the War with Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the need for "reliable guarantees for Russia and Ukraine from Western countries" in an interview with the Chinese news agency Xinhua

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 12:06
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Developments in Kharkiv: Russians Claim Advances in Lyptsi and Volchansk

Russian forces are reportedly making advances towards the Ukrainian village of Lyptsi near Kharkiv

World » Ukraine | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 13:49

Blinken's Bizarre Guitar Performance in Kyiv Amidst Destructive Russian Offensive

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an appearance at a bar in Kyiv, Ukraine, where he joined members of a Ukrainian rock band in playing the song "Rockin' in the Free World" on guitar

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 12:32

Putin Named the Main Issue for Resolving the War with Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the need for "reliable guarantees for Russia and Ukraine from Western countries" in an interview with the Chinese news agency Xinhua

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 12:06

Ukraine Withdraws Forces Amidst Russian Offensive in Kharkiv Region

Ukraine has withdrawn its forces from multiple villages in the northeastern Kharkiv region, where Russian troops are advancing and launching attacks on a village in a fresh offensive along the border,

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 11:54

Ukraine's Zelensky Cancels Visits to Spain and Portugal Due to Serious Internal Situation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has decided to cancel his scheduled visits to Portugal and Spain

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 11:08

Russian Defense Ministry: 10 ATACMS Missiles Intercepted Over Crimea

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that 10 long-range ATACMS missiles launched from Ukraine were intercepted and shot down over Crimea during the night

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria