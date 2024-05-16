Bulgarian Banker: No One Enters the Eurozone in the Middle of the Year
Financial Expert's Projections: If Inflation Continues to Fall Bulgaria Can Adopt the Euro in 2025
Julian Voinov, an economist and financial expert, expressed optimism regarding Bulgaria's potential adoption of the euro in 2025 or early 2026
BNB: Bulgaria Must Join the Eurozone As Soon As Possible To Avoid the Losses of Billions
This was stated by the Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank at the international conference "Bulgaria in the Eurozone, When?" in Sofia
Former Finance Minister: Bulgaria Can Enter the Eurozone in 2026 at the Earliest
Former Finance Minister Simeon Dyankov has suggested that Bulgaria's potential entry into the Eurozone may not materialize before 2026
Bulgaria's GDP Shows Modest Growth in Early 2024
In the initial quarter of 2024, Bulgaria's economy expanded by 0.4%, as per an expedited evaluation by the National Statistical Institute (NSI), a slight deceleration from the 0.5% growth witnessed in the final quarter of the preceding year
Bulgaria Will Not Fulfill the Criteria for the Euro by the June Report
According to Dimitar Radev, the Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), Bulgaria will not meet all the requirements for joining the Eurozone by the time the convergence report is released in June
Bulgarian National Bank Initiates Trial Minting of 8 Million Euro Coins
The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has initiated a trial minting process for 8 million euro coins, as announced by BNB Governor Dimitar Radev during a conference on the euro's introduction