Higher Education Crisis: Bulgarian Universities Shut Doors in Protest

All state universities, along with some private institutions, will be closed on May 20 in protest against the government's failure to fulfill its obligations outlined in the Higher Education Law. Activities deemed urgent will proceed, while all other operations will be suspended, as indicated in an open letter circulated by the Council of Rectors.
The letter highlights a significant decline in funding allocated to Bulgarianuniversities from the gross domestic product over the past three years. Additionally, it emphasizes the alarmingly low and non-competitive salaries of teaching staff, including teachers, assistant professors, associate professors, and professors, compared to individuals in positions requiring lower educational qualifications.
In the absence of a satisfactory response by May 20, the duration of university closures will escalate gradually, with plans to potentially block key transportation routes across the country. This action underscores the severity of the situation and the determination of educational institutions to address the issues at hand.
