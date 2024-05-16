Blinken's Bizarre Guitar Performance in Kyiv Amidst Destructive Russian Offensive

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an appearance at a bar in Kyiv, Ukraine, where he joined members of a Ukrainian rock band in playing the song "Rocking in the Free World" on guitar. This gesture was seen as an attempt to uplift the spirits of Ukrainians amidst the ongoing Russian offensive. Blinken reassured them that the substantial US military aid on its way would make a tangible difference on the battlefield.

Blinken's surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital on Monday was well-timed. However, the context is crucial. While such a gesture would have been warmly received in autumn 2022, the current situation is different. With morale low and Russians advancing, some Ukrainians view the US's actions in recent critical moments as disappointing. Therefore, Blinken's appearance, though well-intentioned, may not have had the desired impact in the present circumstances.