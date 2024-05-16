Blinken's Bizarre Guitar Performance in Kyiv Amidst Destructive Russian Offensive
Developments in Kharkiv: Russians Claim Advances in Lyptsi and Volchansk
Russian forces are reportedly making advances towards the Ukrainian village of Lyptsi near Kharkiv
US Announces $2 Billion Military Aid Boost for Ukraine
Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in Kyiv that the United States will provide Ukraine with an additional 2 billion USD in military aid
Putin Named the Main Issue for Resolving the War with Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the need for "reliable guarantees for Russia and Ukraine from Western countries" in an interview with the Chinese news agency Xinhua
Ukraine Withdraws Forces Amidst Russian Offensive in Kharkiv Region
Ukraine has withdrawn its forces from multiple villages in the northeastern Kharkiv region, where Russian troops are advancing and launching attacks on a village in a fresh offensive along the border,
Ukraine's Zelensky Cancels Visits to Spain and Portugal Due to Serious Internal Situation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has decided to cancel his scheduled visits to Portugal and Spain
Russian Defense Ministry: 10 ATACMS Missiles Intercepted Over Crimea
The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that 10 long-range ATACMS missiles launched from Ukraine were intercepted and shot down over Crimea during the night