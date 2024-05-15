Bulgarian Railways to Introduce Electronic Ticketing System, Abandoning Paper Tickets

Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) is set to bid farewell to paper tickets, as passengers will soon have the option to purchase their train tickets using various electronic channels. This move comes as part of a new initiative by BDZ, with an estimated value of BGN 15.8 million excluding VAT, following a recent 20% increase in ticket prices.

Under the new system, passengers will have the convenience of paying for their tickets using cards, purchasing them from vending machines, mobile applications, and other electronic platforms. This initiative follows the trend of modernizing ticketing systems and aligning with technological advancements.

Interestingly, the contractor responsible for Sofia's ticketing system, valued at BGN 100 million, is interested in the tender but is currently appealing a similar tender from the previous year. The initial price for the tender was BGN 4.7 million, but after market consultations, the cost has tripled. Despite the significant increase in price, BDZ's acquisitions are expected to span a period of five years.

It is worth noting that BDZ had previously purchased 30 ticket vending machines four years ago, which were never put into operation. However, the current order is divided into three distinct components: building a reservation system, providing mobile connectivity for ticket issuance and validation on trains, and offering a virtual private network (VPN) service for BDZ's ticketing system, with a duration of 36 months.

Overall, the transition away from paper tickets signifies BDZ's commitment to modernization and enhancing the passenger experience through digitalization and electronic ticketing solutions.