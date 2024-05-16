Putin Named the Main Issue for Resolving the War with Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 12:06
Bulgaria: Putin Named the Main Issue for Resolving the War with Ukraine @Wikimedia Commons

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the need for "reliable guarantees for Russia and Ukraine from Western countries" in an interview with the Chinese news agency Xinhua, as reported by rbc.ru. Putin suggested that the West is resistant to establishing a world order based on international law.

Russia advocates for a "comprehensive, sustainable, and equitable settlement" of the conflict in Ukraine through peaceful means. Putin stressed the importance of negotiations that consider the interests of all parties involved in the conflict.

Furthermore, Putin underscored the necessity of discussing global stability and ensuring the safety of both Ukraine and Russia during talks. He reiterated that Moscow and Kyiv have previously expressed their willingness to resolve the conflict through dialogue, but each side perceives the other's terms as unacceptable.

The Russian government insists on sovereignty over territories including Donbas, Crimea, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, while Ukrainian authorities demand the return to 1991 borders and the withdrawal of Russian troops.

Chinese authorities have emphasized the importance of ending conflicts through diplomatic negotiations rather than on the battlefield. On the war's anniversary, Beijing published a 12-point peace plan advocating for principles such as respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, abandoning Cold War mentalities, and halting hostilities.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Putin, Ukraine, Russia, Chinese

Related Articles:

Developments in Kharkiv: Russians Claim Advances in Lyptsi and Volchansk

Russian forces are reportedly making advances towards the Ukrainian village of Lyptsi near Kharkiv

World » Ukraine | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 13:49

Putin's Visit to China: Strengthening Bilateral Ties Amid Global Chaos

During a meeting in Beijing, Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin hailed the relationship between China and Russia as a stabilizing influence amidst global turmoil

World » Russia | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 09:49

US Announces $2 Billion Military Aid Boost for Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in Kyiv that the United States will provide Ukraine with an additional 2 billion USD in military aid

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 14:54

Blinken's Bizarre Guitar Performance in Kyiv Amidst Destructive Russian Offensive

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an appearance at a bar in Kyiv, Ukraine, where he joined members of a Ukrainian rock band in playing the song "Rockin' in the Free World" on guitar

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 12:32

Ukraine Withdraws Forces Amidst Russian Offensive in Kharkiv Region

Ukraine has withdrawn its forces from multiple villages in the northeastern Kharkiv region, where Russian troops are advancing and launching attacks on a village in a fresh offensive along the border,

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 11:54

Ukraine's Zelensky Cancels Visits to Spain and Portugal Due to Serious Internal Situation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has decided to cancel his scheduled visits to Portugal and Spain

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 11:08
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Developments in Kharkiv: Russians Claim Advances in Lyptsi and Volchansk

Russian forces are reportedly making advances towards the Ukrainian village of Lyptsi near Kharkiv

World » Ukraine | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 13:49

US Announces $2 Billion Military Aid Boost for Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in Kyiv that the United States will provide Ukraine with an additional 2 billion USD in military aid

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 14:54

Blinken's Bizarre Guitar Performance in Kyiv Amidst Destructive Russian Offensive

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an appearance at a bar in Kyiv, Ukraine, where he joined members of a Ukrainian rock band in playing the song "Rockin' in the Free World" on guitar

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 12:32

Ukraine Withdraws Forces Amidst Russian Offensive in Kharkiv Region

Ukraine has withdrawn its forces from multiple villages in the northeastern Kharkiv region, where Russian troops are advancing and launching attacks on a village in a fresh offensive along the border,

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 11:54

Ukraine's Zelensky Cancels Visits to Spain and Portugal Due to Serious Internal Situation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has decided to cancel his scheduled visits to Portugal and Spain

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 11:08

Russian Defense Ministry: 10 ATACMS Missiles Intercepted Over Crimea

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that 10 long-range ATACMS missiles launched from Ukraine were intercepted and shot down over Crimea during the night

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria