Bulgaria's GDP Shows Modest Growth in Early 2024

Business » FINANCE | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 18:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's GDP Shows Modest Growth in Early 2024

In the initial quarter of 2024, Bulgaria's economy expanded by 0.4%, as per an expedited evaluation by the National Statistical Institute (NSI), a slight deceleration from the 0.5% growth witnessed in the final quarter of the preceding year.

The primary drivers of economic growth during the first three months of the current year were a 1.3% uptick in final consumption and a 1.6% increase in gross capital formation of fixed capital.

Comparatively, GDP saw a 1.7% rise in the January-March 2024 period compared to the same quarter in 2023, indicating a slight improvement over the 1.6% growth recorded in the final quarter of the previous year.

However, exports of goods and services experienced a 1.3% decline at the onset of 2024 following a 1.2% growth at the close of 2023, while imports of goods and services contracted by 1.9%, a downturn from the 2.9% increase observed in the final quarter of the previous year.

Year-on-year, final consumption registered a 4.1% growth in the first quarter of 2024, a notable acceleration from the 2.6% increase recorded at the end of 2023. Similarly, gross fixed capital formation surged by 7.7%, a significant rise from the 4.6% increase noted in the final quarter of the preceding year.

Conversely, exports of goods and services witnessed a 1.0% decline on an annual basis, while imports of goods and services decreased by 3.8%, contrasting with their respective declines of 2.0% and 4.5% at the close of 2023.

According to NSI's express assessment for the initial quarter of 2024, GDP in nominal terms totaled BGN 40.6253 billion, with realized added value reaching BGN 35.6811 billion.

Final consumption remained the largest component of GDP, accounting for 84.4% and totaling BGN 34.2723 billion. Meanwhile, gross capital formation amounted to BGN 6.9169 billion, representing a 17% relative share of the country's GDP.

During the January-March 2024 period, Bulgaria recorded a trade deficit of BGN 563.9 million, with exports of goods and services totaling BGN 24.9845 billion and imports amounting to BGN 25.5484 billion.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: GDP, NSI, economy, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Ventures into Kamikaze Drones Production: A Game Changer in Military Technology

Bulgaria is embarking on the production of kamikaze drones, which will be priced at BGN 2,000 each and have the capability to destroy tanks valued at 10-15 million euros

Politics » Defense | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 18:06

Bulgargaz Pursues Legal Action Against Gazprom Over Gas Supply Cuts

During a briefing at the Ministry of Energy, it was revealed that Bulgargaz intends to pursue legal action against Gazprom Export, seeking damages amounting to BGN 400 million

Business » Energy | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 12:28

Financial Expert's Projections: If Inflation Continues to Fall Bulgaria Can Adopt the Euro in 2025

Julian Voinov, an economist and financial expert, expressed optimism regarding Bulgaria's potential adoption of the euro in 2025 or early 2026

Business » Finance | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 12:03

NATO Secretary General Expected in Bulgaria This Month

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is anticipated to visit Bulgaria to attend the NATO Parliamentary Assembly

Politics » Defense | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 11:10

BNB: Bulgaria Must Join the Eurozone As Soon As Possible To Avoid the Losses of Billions

This was stated by the Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank at the international conference "Bulgaria in the Eurozone, When?" in Sofia

Business » Finance | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 10:21

Former Finance Minister: Bulgaria Can Enter the Eurozone in 2026 at the Earliest

Former Finance Minister Simeon Dyankov has suggested that Bulgaria's potential entry into the Eurozone may not materialize before 2026

Business » Finance | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 09:45
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Financial Expert's Projections: If Inflation Continues to Fall Bulgaria Can Adopt the Euro in 2025

Julian Voinov, an economist and financial expert, expressed optimism regarding Bulgaria's potential adoption of the euro in 2025 or early 2026

Business » Finance | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 12:03

BNB: Bulgaria Must Join the Eurozone As Soon As Possible To Avoid the Losses of Billions

This was stated by the Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank at the international conference "Bulgaria in the Eurozone, When?" in Sofia

Business » Finance | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 10:21

Former Finance Minister: Bulgaria Can Enter the Eurozone in 2026 at the Earliest

Former Finance Minister Simeon Dyankov has suggested that Bulgaria's potential entry into the Eurozone may not materialize before 2026

Business » Finance | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 09:45

Bulgarian Banker: No One Enters the Eurozone in the Middle of the Year

According to Levon Hampartzoumian, the likelihood of Bulgaria joining the Eurozone in 2025 is very slim, as no country has ever entered during the middle of the year

Business » Finance | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 13:12

Bulgaria Will Not Fulfill the Criteria for the Euro by the June Report

According to Dimitar Radev, the Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), Bulgaria will not meet all the requirements for joining the Eurozone by the time the convergence report is released in June

Business » Finance | May 14, 2024, Tuesday // 11:57

Bulgarian National Bank Initiates Trial Minting of 8 Million Euro Coins

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has initiated a trial minting process for 8 million euro coins, as announced by BNB Governor Dimitar Radev during a conference on the euro's introduction

Business » Finance | May 14, 2024, Tuesday // 10:31
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria