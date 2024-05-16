Ukraine has withdrawn its forces from multiple villages in the northeastern Kharkiv region, where Russian troops are advancing and launching attacks on a village in a fresh offensive along the border, according to reports from Kyiv.

The military disclosed details of the withdrawal amidst renewed calls from President Volodymyr Zelensky for the US to expedite military aid, as reported by AFP. Moscow initiated an unexpected ground assault in the Kharkiv region last week, aiming to gain ground as Kyiv urgently requires weaponry and manpower.

"The situation in Vovchansk is extremely difficult, the enemy takes up positions in the city streets, active fighting continues," a Kharkiv police officer said. pic.twitter.com/z0pefOvjy4 — NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) May 15, 2024

The Ukrainian army stated late last night that, in response to enemy fire and ground attacks, and to safeguard soldiers' lives and minimize losses, units near Lukyantsi and Vovchansk are maneuvering and relocating to more strategic positions.

Throughout the over two-year-long conflict, both sides have utilized the term "more advantageous positions" to signify withdrawal. The two settlements, situated approximately 30 kilometers apart near the Russian border, have become the focal points of the recent offensive.

The Ukrainian General Staff acknowledged the ongoing challenges but asserted that Ukrainian forces are preventing Russian occupiers from making progress. Reinforcements have been dispatched to the area to bolster defense efforts.

Meanwhile, Moscow announced that Russian air defenses repelled a Ukrainian airstrike earlier today in the Republic of Tatarstan, shooting down an unmanned aerial vehicle. Tatarstan, located about 800 kilometers east of Moscow and over 1,000 kilometers from the Ukrainian front line, experienced this incident.

In response to the escalating hostilities in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has canceled his planned visits to Spain and Portugal, Ukrainian authorities announced today. CNN Portugal and other sources cited the renewed conflicts within Ukraine as the reason behind the cancellations.

Zelensky was slated to attend a reception hosted by Spanish King Felipe on May 17, and he was also scheduled to sign a bilateral security agreement with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.