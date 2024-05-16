Ukraine Withdraws Forces Amidst Russian Offensive in Kharkiv Region

World » UKRAINE | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 11:54
Bulgaria: Ukraine Withdraws Forces Amidst Russian Offensive in Kharkiv Region

Ukraine has withdrawn its forces from multiple villages in the northeastern Kharkiv region, where Russian troops are advancing and launching attacks on a village in a fresh offensive along the border, according to reports from Kyiv.

The military disclosed details of the withdrawal amidst renewed calls from President Volodymyr Zelensky for the US to expedite military aid, as reported by AFP. Moscow initiated an unexpected ground assault in the Kharkiv region last week, aiming to gain ground as Kyiv urgently requires weaponry and manpower.

The Ukrainian army stated late last night that, in response to enemy fire and ground attacks, and to safeguard soldiers' lives and minimize losses, units near Lukyantsi and Vovchansk are maneuvering and relocating to more strategic positions.

Throughout the over two-year-long conflict, both sides have utilized the term "more advantageous positions" to signify withdrawal. The two settlements, situated approximately 30 kilometers apart near the Russian border, have become the focal points of the recent offensive.

The Ukrainian General Staff acknowledged the ongoing challenges but asserted that Ukrainian forces are preventing Russian occupiers from making progress. Reinforcements have been dispatched to the area to bolster defense efforts.

Meanwhile, Moscow announced that Russian air defenses repelled a Ukrainian airstrike earlier today in the Republic of Tatarstan, shooting down an unmanned aerial vehicle. Tatarstan, located about 800 kilometers east of Moscow and over 1,000 kilometers from the Ukrainian front line, experienced this incident.

In response to the escalating hostilities in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has canceled his planned visits to Spain and Portugal, Ukrainian authorities announced today. CNN Portugal and other sources cited the renewed conflicts within Ukraine as the reason behind the cancellations.

Zelensky was slated to attend a reception hosted by Spanish King Felipe on May 17, and he was also scheduled to sign a bilateral security agreement with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Zelensky, Ukraine, Russia, Kharkiv

Related Articles:

Developments in Kharkiv: Russians Claim Advances in Lyptsi and Volchansk

Russian forces are reportedly making advances towards the Ukrainian village of Lyptsi near Kharkiv

World » Ukraine | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 13:49

Unconfirmed: Ukrainian Army Halts Russian Offensive in Kharkiv

According to AFP, the Ukrainian army has declared a halt to the Russian offensive in certain areas of the northeastern Kharkiv region

Business | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 11:22

Putin's Visit to China: Strengthening Bilateral Ties Amid Global Chaos

During a meeting in Beijing, Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin hailed the relationship between China and Russia as a stabilizing influence amidst global turmoil

World » Russia | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 09:49

US Announces $2 Billion Military Aid Boost for Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in Kyiv that the United States will provide Ukraine with an additional 2 billion USD in military aid

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 14:54

Blinken's Bizarre Guitar Performance in Kyiv Amidst Destructive Russian Offensive

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an appearance at a bar in Kyiv, Ukraine, where he joined members of a Ukrainian rock band in playing the song "Rockin' in the Free World" on guitar

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 12:32

Putin Named the Main Issue for Resolving the War with Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the need for "reliable guarantees for Russia and Ukraine from Western countries" in an interview with the Chinese news agency Xinhua

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 12:06
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Developments in Kharkiv: Russians Claim Advances in Lyptsi and Volchansk

Russian forces are reportedly making advances towards the Ukrainian village of Lyptsi near Kharkiv

World » Ukraine | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 13:49

US Announces $2 Billion Military Aid Boost for Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in Kyiv that the United States will provide Ukraine with an additional 2 billion USD in military aid

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 14:54

Blinken's Bizarre Guitar Performance in Kyiv Amidst Destructive Russian Offensive

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an appearance at a bar in Kyiv, Ukraine, where he joined members of a Ukrainian rock band in playing the song "Rockin' in the Free World" on guitar

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 12:32

Putin Named the Main Issue for Resolving the War with Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the need for "reliable guarantees for Russia and Ukraine from Western countries" in an interview with the Chinese news agency Xinhua

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 12:06

Ukraine's Zelensky Cancels Visits to Spain and Portugal Due to Serious Internal Situation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has decided to cancel his scheduled visits to Portugal and Spain

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 11:08

Russian Defense Ministry: 10 ATACMS Missiles Intercepted Over Crimea

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that 10 long-range ATACMS missiles launched from Ukraine were intercepted and shot down over Crimea during the night

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria