French President Macron Recommends Varna as a Must-Visit Destination

French President Emmanuel Macron has designated Varna as one of his favored travel destinations, as revealed in his response to a question on Instagram's "Answers of Young People about Europe" column. When prompted with "Which destination do you recommend we visit?", Macron singled out the Bulgarian maritime capital.

Macron's endorsement of Varna comes after his visit to Bulgaria in 2017, accompanied by his wife Brigitte Macron, at the invitation of then Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and President Rumen Radev. During this visit, the French head of state arrived at Varna airport before proceeding to the Evksinograd Palace.