Ukraine's Zelensky Cancels Visits to Spain and Portugal Due to Serious Internal Situation

World » UKRAINE | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 11:08
Bulgaria: Ukraine's Zelensky Cancels Visits to Spain and Portugal Due to Serious Internal Situation @Wikimedia Commons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has decided to cancel his scheduled visits to Portugal and Spain, as reported by CNN Portugal. The decision comes amidst what has been described as a "serious internal situation" within Ukraine, though specific details regarding the nature of the situation were not provided.

Sources suggest that Zelensky's delegation may have recognized the challenging circumstances currently faced by Ukraine, particularly in regions like Kharkiv, making international travel impractical at this time. This isn't the first instance of such postponements regarding visits to Portugal and Spain by the Ukrainian head of state.

Earlier reports indicated that Zelensky had planned discussions with the King of Spain regarding Ukraine, with the Spanish government withholding specific details of the visit for security purposes. Additionally, there were expectations of the signing of a bilateral security cooperation agreement with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during the visit.

Recent developments within Ukraine have heightened tensions, notably with reports of Russian offensive actions along the defense lines in the Kharkiv region. Air strikes, along with the deployment of reserve units, have been witnessed in response to these escalations. Moreover, there have been indications of Russia's attempts to divert Ukrainian forces from other areas of the front line by deploying small assault units near Sumy Oblast, as stated by Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Zelensky, Kharkiv, Spain, Ukraine, Portugal

Related Articles:

Developments in Kharkiv: Russians Claim Advances in Lyptsi and Volchansk

Russian forces are reportedly making advances towards the Ukrainian village of Lyptsi near Kharkiv

World » Ukraine | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 13:49

Unconfirmed: Ukrainian Army Halts Russian Offensive in Kharkiv

According to AFP, the Ukrainian army has declared a halt to the Russian offensive in certain areas of the northeastern Kharkiv region

Business | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 11:22

US Announces $2 Billion Military Aid Boost for Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in Kyiv that the United States will provide Ukraine with an additional 2 billion USD in military aid

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 14:54

Blinken's Bizarre Guitar Performance in Kyiv Amidst Destructive Russian Offensive

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an appearance at a bar in Kyiv, Ukraine, where he joined members of a Ukrainian rock band in playing the song "Rockin' in the Free World" on guitar

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 12:32

Putin Named the Main Issue for Resolving the War with Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the need for "reliable guarantees for Russia and Ukraine from Western countries" in an interview with the Chinese news agency Xinhua

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 12:06

Ukraine Withdraws Forces Amidst Russian Offensive in Kharkiv Region

Ukraine has withdrawn its forces from multiple villages in the northeastern Kharkiv region, where Russian troops are advancing and launching attacks on a village in a fresh offensive along the border,

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 11:54
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Developments in Kharkiv: Russians Claim Advances in Lyptsi and Volchansk

Russian forces are reportedly making advances towards the Ukrainian village of Lyptsi near Kharkiv

World » Ukraine | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 13:49

US Announces $2 Billion Military Aid Boost for Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in Kyiv that the United States will provide Ukraine with an additional 2 billion USD in military aid

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 14:54

Blinken's Bizarre Guitar Performance in Kyiv Amidst Destructive Russian Offensive

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an appearance at a bar in Kyiv, Ukraine, where he joined members of a Ukrainian rock band in playing the song "Rockin' in the Free World" on guitar

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 12:32

Putin Named the Main Issue for Resolving the War with Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the need for "reliable guarantees for Russia and Ukraine from Western countries" in an interview with the Chinese news agency Xinhua

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 12:06

Ukraine Withdraws Forces Amidst Russian Offensive in Kharkiv Region

Ukraine has withdrawn its forces from multiple villages in the northeastern Kharkiv region, where Russian troops are advancing and launching attacks on a village in a fresh offensive along the border,

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 11:54

Russian Defense Ministry: 10 ATACMS Missiles Intercepted Over Crimea

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that 10 long-range ATACMS missiles launched from Ukraine were intercepted and shot down over Crimea during the night

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria