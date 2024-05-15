Wizz Air Introduces New Varna to London Gatwick Route

"Wizz Air" has unveiled a fresh route from Varna to London Gatwick Airport, marking an expansion in its flight offerings, the airline has confirmed. Travelers can now secure tickets to this London destination through wizzair.com or the airline's mobile app, with prices starting from BGN 58.99.

Commencing on June 18, passengers flying with Wizz Air will enjoy increased access to the diverse cultural offerings of both cities. Direct flights between Varna, a coastal Bulgarian gem, and Gatwick Airport will be available three times weekly, operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

This new addition complements Wizz Air's existing flights from Varna to London Luton, bringing the total number of weekly flights from the seaside city to the British capital to eight, according to the airline's statement.