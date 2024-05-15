Wizz Air Introduces New Varna to London Gatwick Route

Business » TOURISM | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 10:46
Bulgaria: Wizz Air Introduces New Varna to London Gatwick Route @Pixabay

"Wizz Air" has unveiled a fresh route from Varna to London Gatwick Airport, marking an expansion in its flight offerings, the airline has confirmed. Travelers can now secure tickets to this London destination through wizzair.com or the airline's mobile app, with prices starting from BGN 58.99.

Commencing on June 18, passengers flying with Wizz Air will enjoy increased access to the diverse cultural offerings of both cities. Direct flights between Varna, a coastal Bulgarian gem, and Gatwick Airport will be available three times weekly, operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

This new addition complements Wizz Air's existing flights from Varna to London Luton, bringing the total number of weekly flights from the seaside city to the British capital to eight, according to the airline's statement.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Wizz Air, Varna, London, flights

Related Articles:

French President Macron Recommends Varna as a Must-Visit Destination

|

Rescued Bulgarian Ship Docks in Varna for Restoration

|

Plovdiv Surpasses Varna to Become Second Most Populous Municipality in Bulgaria

|

Wizz Air is Expanding its Holiday Network from Bulgaria with a New Route: From Sofia to Heraklion

|

Direct Low-Cost Flights Connect Istanbul and Sofia

|

Exciting News: Opening of Varna's New Central Bus Station in May

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

French President Macron Recommends Varna as a Must-Visit Destination

French President Emmanuel Macron has designated Varna as one of his favored travel destination

Business » Tourism | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 11:13

Pristine Bulgarian Coastline: 23 Beaches Receive 'Blue Flag' Honors

The "Blue Flag" program's international jury has recognized the excellence of 23 Bulgarian beaches and the Marina "Dinevi" by awarding them with the prestigious certificate

Business » Tourism | May 13, 2024, Monday // 16:27

Bulgaria's Seaside Struggle: Shortage of Lifeguards and Medics Threatens Summer Season

The seaside resorts of Bulgaria are facing an urgent shortage of lifeguards and medical personnel, exacerbated by new regulations mandating a higher presence of medical specialists at rescue stations

Business » Tourism | May 12, 2024, Sunday // 09:48

Ryanair Expands Operations from Bulgaria with 5 New Destinations

Ryanair has announced plans to base its fourth aircraft at Sofia Airport and introduce flights to five new destinations this summer season

Business » Tourism | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 17:04

Wizz Air is Expanding its Holiday Network from Bulgaria with a New Route: From Sofia to Heraklion

Passengers can now book tickets for attractions, museums, tours, sports matches, live events and theater performances through the Wizz Air website and app

Business » Tourism | May 3, 2024, Friday // 11:00

Bulgaria Air Offers Seasonal Flights to Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca and Malaga

It's that time of year when the sun rises earlier, the days are warmer, and the desire for rest and adventure calls more and more often

Business » Tourism | May 2, 2024, Thursday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria