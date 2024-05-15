Protests Emerge as Taxi Stands Disappear in Sofia: Ultimatum to Mayor

The taxi industry in Bulgaria is issuing an ultimatum to the local government due to recent changes in road organization, particularly the removal of taxi stands in Sofia. This dissatisfaction follows protests from residents in the city center, with taxi drivers feeling adversely affected by the elimination of many spaces designated for their vehicles.

The National Taxi Union has presented an ultimatum to Sofia's Mayor, Vasil Terziev, demanding the restoration of these removed taxi waiting areas. While some drivers have joined in protests against the road organization alterations, others have reportedly met with Mayor Terziev.

However, the Taxi Union has expressed frustration, stating that their desire to meet the mayor remains unfulfilled. Krasimir Tsvetkov, Chairman of the National Taxi Union, highlighted the group's dissatisfaction, stating, "Our desire to meet the mayor remains unsatisfied, on the contrary, we even received a message through the municipal police officer at the entrance of the municipality that the mayor will not receive us. We submitted a statement that we want a meeting by the end of the working week, otherwise we will go to indefinite protests at every parking lot in the city."

Tsvetkov further explained that numerous parking spaces per neighborhood have been eliminated, leaving only a fraction of them active. This reduction poses challenges for taxi drivers, particularly concerning the issuance of parking slips by control authorities.

Regarding the removal of parking spaces, Tsvetkov acknowledged the difficulties faced by enforcement authorities, stating, "In these situations, we cannot be angry with them, because the parking lots have been removed and there is no sign that allows standing and waiting."

The Metropolitan Municipality has responded to inquiries, expressing confusion over the protests. They have stated that the municipality fails to comprehend the reason behind the discontent. Additionally, a post on Vasil Terziev's Facebook profile asserts that the recent traffic changes in Sofia do not entail the elimination of parking lots.