Protests Emerge as Taxi Stands Disappear in Sofia: Ultimatum to Mayor
Bulgarian Institute Receives $1 Million Grant from Google for Scholarships
Google has allocated 1 million dollars in scholarships for young scientists working at the Bulgarian Institute for Computer Sciences, Artificial Intelligence, and Technologies
Pedestrianization Plans for Al. Stamboliyski Boulevard in Sofia
bTV reported that following recent measures to widen bicycle lanes and increase parking spaces by narrowing "Vitosha" Blvd. and "Patriarch Evtimiy" Blvd., authorities in Sofia are now planning to convert a section of another prominent boulevard into a ped
The pH Level in Shampoos: Why Is It Important?
Stylists recommend that you pay attention to the acidity of hair cosmetics, since this indicator affects the product's effectiveness.
Cardiovascular Diseases Kill 10,000 People in the WHO European Region Every Day, with Men Dying More Frequently than Women
WHO/Europe report warns of lethal levels of salt consumption and uncontrolled high blood pressure
Weather Forecast in Bulgaria: Continued Rain and Cool Temperatures Until End of May
According to Assistant Professor Anastasia Stoycheva, PhD, the Director of the Department "Forecasts" at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology
Higher Education Crisis: Bulgarian Universities Shut Doors in Protest
All state universities, along with some private institutions, will be closed on May 20 in protest against the government's failure to fulfill its obligations outlined in the Higher Education Law